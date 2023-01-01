Parque Nacional Montaña de Comayagua

Spanning more than 300 sq km of primary and secondary forest, Panacoma (which is managed by Ecosimco) has two main hiking trails leading through the cloud forest, from near the small village of Río Negro, 42km north of Comayagua, to waterfalls.

The first trail is to Cascada de los Ensueños (around 4.5 km each way), a 75m-high waterfall about an hour’s hike through mostly secondary forest. The second trail veers off the first just before reaching Los Ensueños, and leads to another waterfall, El Gavilán.