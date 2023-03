Comayagua's impressive cathedral is the largest colonial-era place of worship in Honduras. Built between 1685 and 1715, it's adorned with intricate wooden carvings and gold-plated altars. The cathedral's most interesting feature is its ancient Moorish clock, dating from around AD 1100, which was originally located in the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.

In 1620 it was donated to the town by King Phillip III. Look out for the older Roman-style 'IIII' (rather than 'IV') on the clock's face.