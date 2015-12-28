Welcome to Port-Au-Prince & Around

Let’s admit the obvious: Port-au-Prince doesn’t have the image of somewhere you’d visit for fun. A true city of the developing world, just a couple of hours by air from Miami, the city was preceded by a reputation for impoverished chaos even before the 2010 earthquake shook it to its foundations. Years later the recovery is still slow going, the gulf between rich and poor remains as wide as ever, and the streets remain cluttered with trash and rubble.

And yet the city remains one of the most vibrant and exciting in the Caribbean. Like a bottle of local klerin liquor, Port-au-Prince takes the raw energy of Haiti and distills it into one buzzing shot, and witnessing the self-sufficient spirit of its people might be the most life-affirming experience you have on your travels. It’s a chaotic, exhilarating, compelling place, and if you're not careful, it may well capture your soul.

Top experiences in Port-Au-Prince & Around

Recent articles

Travel guides

Port-Au-Prince & Around activities

Highlights of Haiti

There is a place in the Caribbean where the tourists don't go; a tropical, rugged place of waterfalls, secret caves, and mountains that scrape the sky. It's a place of bold flavours, intoxicating music, mischievous gods, and colourful art; where the only thing stronger than the rum is the spirit of the people who live there. It's a place where only true travellers go; a place for the brave and the curious. The name of that place? Haiti. Yes, Haiti. This ten-day encounter draws back the veil on this extraordinary, vibrant, and indomitable nation. Experience the energy of Port-au-Prince, the colourful art of Jacmel, the iconic (and UNESCO-protected) Citadelle Laferrière, nurture the arts with at-risk children, and learn the folklore behind Haitian Vodou. Haiti has a future. Be a part of it.
Highlights of Haiti and Carnival

Picture it: Brightly-coloured masks and costumes, loud Caribbean music drifting through the air from large speakers on the backs of trucks, thousands of dancing revellers, and food stands with local fares and drinks – especially local rum – aplenty. This is Kanaval! Experience an authentic Caribbean carnival with loads of time left to explore the rest of the country on this nine-day tour. After watching the festivities in Jacmel, you’ll visit the Bassin-Bleu waterfall, the famous Citadelle Laferrière fortress, and even meet a Vodou priest, all while learning about (and filling up on!) Creole cuisine and culture along the way. Just say wi.
