Welcome to Bissau
In the early evening, the fading sunlight lends the crumbling colonial facades of Bissau Velho (Old Bissau) a touch of nostalgic glamour. Generators set parts of the town trembling at night, although, street lights or not, people get out of their homes and gather at ramshackle bars.
With few sights, per se, and a waterfront defined by several concrete jetties and decaying government ministries, Bissau is best appreciated by the friendly welcome of its residents and moments of cultural connection – through food and drinks and being crammed in the back seat of a car.
Top experiences in Bissau
