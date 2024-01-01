Artissal

Guinea-Bissau

An inspiring community project that introduces visitors to the traditions of the Papel people. Pano de pente, symbolic weavings made by Papel men on large makeshift looms, are used in a variety of ceremonies and rituals. A visit to local workshops can be arranged. It's located at the entrance to Quinhámel.

  • Fortaleza d'Amura

    Fortaleza d'Amura

    18.6 MILES

    Surrounded by imposing, if decomposing stone walls, this fort, originally built in 1753, is the headquarters of the Guinean military and off-limits to…

  • Presidential Palace

    Presidential Palace

    18.17 MILES

    The newly renovated presidential palace dominates Praça dos Heróis Nacionais at the northern end of Av Amílcar Cabral. Damaged during the civil war, its…

  • Pidjiguiti Monument

    Pidjiguiti Monument

    18.5 MILES

    Three separate monuments to martyrs of the 1959 Pidjiguit Massacre when striking dockworkers were killed by the colonial police force. August 3rd, the day…

  • Bissau Cathedral

    Bissau Cathedral

    18.43 MILES

    Designed by a Portuguese architect and built in 1945.

