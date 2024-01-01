An inspiring community project that introduces visitors to the traditions of the Papel people. Pano de pente, symbolic weavings made by Papel men on large makeshift looms, are used in a variety of ceremonies and rituals. A visit to local workshops can be arranged. It's located at the entrance to Quinhámel.
18.6 MILES
Surrounded by imposing, if decomposing stone walls, this fort, originally built in 1753, is the headquarters of the Guinean military and off-limits to…
18.17 MILES
The newly renovated presidential palace dominates Praça dos Heróis Nacionais at the northern end of Av Amílcar Cabral. Damaged during the civil war, its…
18.5 MILES
Three separate monuments to martyrs of the 1959 Pidjiguit Massacre when striking dockworkers were killed by the colonial police force. August 3rd, the day…
Assembleia Ministério da justiça
17.78 MILES
Greco-Roman-style building housing the Ministry of Justice.
18.43 MILES
Designed by a Portuguese architect and built in 1945.
16.1 MILES
Largest mosque in Bisau.
