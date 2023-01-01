Parque Natural das Lagoas de Cufada

Sandwiched between the Buba and Corubal Rivers, this 890-sq-km park is the largest wetlands reserve in Guinea-Bissau. Kayaking across placid waters on an early morning amid twittering birds (there are an estimated 250 species here) makes the effort to get here worthwhile. There's an observation post where you can sit, appreciate the view and tick-off sightings. There are also African buffalos, gazelles, hyenas, white hippos and crocodiles in the park.

The entrance to the park is around 20km from Buba over a rough road. You will need a 4WD and a guide – contact IBAP in Bissau for information.