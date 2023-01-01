This formidable church dominates the south side of Parque Principal. Inside, to the left of the entrance, is a memorial to Juan José Gerardi, who as bishop of Quiché witnessed widespread human rights abuses here. Soon after he released a report about these atrocities, Gerardi himself was assassinated. Several hundred simple wooden crosses around the monument memorialize the Nebaj inhabitants who were murdered during the civil war and since. Outside, a bright mural celebrates Ixil culture.