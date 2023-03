This viewpoint is 4km uphill from Chiantla. It's worth the steep climb on switchback roads for the absolutely stupendous views. On a clear day you can easily make out the volcanoes that loom over Antigua and Lake Atitlán. Mounted on plaques at the viewpoint here is the poem, A Los Cuchumatanes, penned by the poet Juan Dieguez Olaverri. If you can, get here for sunrise, when the vista is at its most spectacular.