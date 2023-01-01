Shrine of Virgen del Rosario

This statue of the Virgin Mary (also known as Virgen de Candelaria) clad entirely in locally-mined silver, is a big draw for local Catholics. She is believed to have mystical healing powers and people come from all over the country to seek her assistance. The main date for the pilgrimage is February 2, when the town packs out with supplicants and the infirm.

Her powder blue shrine is at the rear of the Catholic church on the main square. Note the murals of the Virgin's miracles, along with a conquistador overseeing the Maya working in the silver mine. Donations are welcome to help with restoration from recent earthquake damage.