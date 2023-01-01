Museo Regional del Sureste de Petén

Displaying some important finds from southern Petén sites, this small museum is the main draw of Dolores, a town 25km north of Poptún along the CA13. The collection features pottery, arrowheads and stelae dating from throughout the history of Classic Maya civilization. Combined with nearby Ixcún, it's a fun day trip out of Flores, especially with the convenience of a rental car. Without one, only die-hard Maya relic fans will find it worth the trip.