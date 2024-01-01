In the garden outside this convent is a poignant statue of Hermano Pedro, the revered saint whose shadow looms large in Antigua. It was here that he died among the many poor patients he treated at the hospital he established in 1666. Now housing two churches and a school for indigenous girls, it is administered by Bethlehemite nuns, a religious order founded by Pedro.
Iglesia y Convento de Belén
Antigua
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
