Katakolon Port Shore Excursion:Private tour to Agricultural Farm and Olympia

Upon your arrival at the cruise port of Katakolon, you will be met by your private escort and vehicle (carrying a sign with your name on) right at exit of the cruise port. You will depart for the tour within 30 minutes approx. after the disembarkation. Enjoy a scenic drive along the coast and through the traditional villages. Relax and enjoy a private ride from Katakolon port to the agricultural farm of Magna Grecia while your escort will share with you interesting information about the region. You will arrive in the farm after 40 minutes’ drive (28 miles approximately). There you will sit under the olive trees and attend a presentation of olive harvesting, see the olive harvesting equipment and learn about olive oil homemade soaps, olive oil and beeswax skin creams. You will also taste delicious snacks made exclusively inside the farm (wine, olive oil, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes and eggplants, homemade sausage, beans with herbs, tzatziki and baklava for dessert). The visit of the farm lasts 1 ½ hour. Afterwards, you will have a visit in Olympia town ( about 15 minutes driving / 7 miles) and see the lands where the first Olympic Games took place. You will have 1 hour to either take a stroll inside the archaeological site on your own (admission 12,00 euros per person) or have coffee in one of the unique cafes with a view to the plains of Olympia . Afterwards, you will return to the port of Katakolon. ( 45 minutes driving/ 24 miles). The driver will drop you off at the cruise port. Note: the program of the excursion can be modified as far as timings and series of destination-visiting are concerned.