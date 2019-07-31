Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…
Monemvasia
Surrounded by the teal waters of the Aegean Sea, imposing Monemvasia is an iceberg-like slab of rock, with sheer cliffs rising hundreds of metres from the sea, linked to the mainland by a single, highly defensible causeway.
These days Monemvasia incorporates both the rock, with its medieval village enclosed within the walls of its kastro (fort), and the modern mainland village of Gefyra, just across the causeway. ‘You can find everything you want in this city – except water’, observed an 18th-century Turkish traveller. Monemvasia has remained inhabited to this day, though only around 20 people live in the kastro permanently – the rest go home to Gefyra after a day's work. In spite of Monemvasia's immense popularity, the extraordinary visual impact of the medieval village, and the delights of exploring it, override the effects of mass tourism.
Explore Monemvasia
- Kastro – Medieval Village
Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…
- MMonemvasia Archaeological Collection
This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…
- AAgia Sofia
In a spectacular clifftop position in the upper town, this foursquare Byzantine church was built in the 12th century. Its interior is richly decorated…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Monemvasia.
See
Kastro – Medieval Village
Almost wholly surrounded by ocean, Monemvasia's fortified medieval village is divided into the lower town, bisected by a main cobbled street lined with…
See
Monemvasia Archaeological Collection
This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from…
See
Agia Sofia
In a spectacular clifftop position in the upper town, this foursquare Byzantine church was built in the 12th century. Its interior is richly decorated…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Monemvasia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.