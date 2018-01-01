The Treasures of Corinthia and the Argolid (group)

This richly rewarding tour programme provides an expert introduction to the magical lands of Corinthia and the Argolid, home to such legendary cities and pinnacles of human creation as Mycenae and Epidaurus, as well to lesser-known but impressive sites Accommodation is at a comfortable four-star hotel (or similar), teeming with character. Transportation is by modern, air-conditioned car, minibus or coach, whilst the meal venues have been carefully chosen, not least with the hungry explorer in mind!On Day One, we will depart for our base in Nauplio, travelling across the Corinth Canal, that magnificent feat of 19th-century engineering which transformed the Peloponnese from a peninsula to an island, where we have a short pit stop for photos. Just a short distance after the bridge, we visit the extensive archaeological site of Ancient Corinth. We will then continue for the charming seaside base-town of Nauplio, our base for this tour, via a lunch stop at Nemea (of Hercules Nemean Lion fame) where we will sample the celebrated deep ruby-red local red wine. Free evening at Nauplio. On Day Two, we start with a visit to the Archaeological Museum of Nauplio and continue to the citadel of Tiryns, followed by the important ruins of the Argive Heraion and then on to the Mycenae, the renowned city of King Agamemnon, with its Cyclopean walls, the Lion Gate and spectacular archaeological findings. Both Tiryns and Mycenae are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. We continue to the little-known Pyramid of Hellinikon, a mysterious structure of uncertain use dated to the 3rd millennium BC. Lunch at the little village of Kefalari. Back to Nauplio, either to spend your free time as you like or to explore the Venetian Fortress of Palamidi, 999 steps above the town! On Day Three we first stop at the fascinating museum of Natural History at Lygourio, with its rich collection of local and regional fossils. We will then visit the nearby ruins of the Pyramid of Lygourio and the interesting Chapel of Aghia Marina. After a short drive we will reach Ancient Epidaurus, renowned for its magnificent theatre and its Sanctuary of Asklepios, the god of Healing. The site, set in a peaceful yet powerful scenery, features the best-preserved ancient theatre in Greece, acclaimed for its superb acoustics and its perfect proportions. We finally proceed to the lovely seaside town of Palaia Epidavros and its charming ancient little theatre. Lunch and return to Athens.