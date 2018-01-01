Welcome to Corinthia
Once dominated by the mighty ancient city of Corinth, Corinthia is now the keeper of its remains.
In the pretty hinterland west of Corinth you can take part in the resurrected Nemean Games, or travel the Nemea region's wine route in search of Greece's best vintages.
Wine tour at the footsteps of Hercules in Nemea from Nafplio
The wine-growing zone of Nemea is a famous wine region, where a proposed tourist route of the wines of Corinthia and Argolis is operating for some years now with perhaps the noblest variety in Greece. During our tour we visit the vineyards of Nemea, its historical site and some of the wineries, where we learn all the secrets of wine and winemaking.Daytime Tour Our tour starts with a hotel pickup and then we head to the region of Nemea. Our first stop is the Archeological site of Nemea where we admire the sanctuary that was set up for Zeus, the father of Hercules, and The Stadium of Nemea.Then we visit two wineries of the region, we meet their producers and we are briefed about the production conditions and the harvest procedures. The owners reveal the secrets of wine and offer to us the special varieties of the area, like Moschofilero, Roditis (white variety) and Agiorgitiko (red variety) accompanied by the appropriate dishes. Finally we take the road back for our departure point.
The Treasures of Corinthia and the Argolid (group)
This richly rewarding tour programme provides an expert introduction to the magical lands of Corinthia and the Argolid, home to such legendary cities and pinnacles of human creation as Mycenae and Epidaurus, as well to lesser-known but impressive sites Accommodation is at a comfortable four-star hotel (or similar), teeming with character. Transportation is by modern, air-conditioned car, minibus or coach, whilst the meal venues have been carefully chosen, not least with the hungry explorer in mind!On Day One, we will depart for our base in Nauplio, travelling across the Corinth Canal, that magnificent feat of 19th-century engineering which transformed the Peloponnese from a peninsula to an island, where we have a short pit stop for photos. Just a short distance after the bridge, we visit the extensive archaeological site of Ancient Corinth. We will then continue for the charming seaside base-town of Nauplio, our base for this tour, via a lunch stop at Nemea (of Hercules Nemean Lion fame) where we will sample the celebrated deep ruby-red local red wine. Free evening at Nauplio. On Day Two, we start with a visit to the Archaeological Museum of Nauplio and continue to the citadel of Tiryns, followed by the important ruins of the Argive Heraion and then on to the Mycenae, the renowned city of King Agamemnon, with its Cyclopean walls, the Lion Gate and spectacular archaeological findings. Both Tiryns and Mycenae are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. We continue to the little-known Pyramid of Hellinikon, a mysterious structure of uncertain use dated to the 3rd millennium BC. Lunch at the little village of Kefalari. Back to Nauplio, either to spend your free time as you like or to explore the Venetian Fortress of Palamidi, 999 steps above the town! On Day Three we first stop at the fascinating museum of Natural History at Lygourio, with its rich collection of local and regional fossils. We will then visit the nearby ruins of the Pyramid of Lygourio and the interesting Chapel of Aghia Marina. After a short drive we will reach Ancient Epidaurus, renowned for its magnificent theatre and its Sanctuary of Asklepios, the god of Healing. The site, set in a peaceful yet powerful scenery, features the best-preserved ancient theatre in Greece, acclaimed for its superb acoustics and its perfect proportions. We finally proceed to the lovely seaside town of Palaia Epidavros and its charming ancient little theatre. Lunch and return to Athens.
Two Labours of Hercules: the Stymphalian Birds and the Nemean Lion (from Athens)
This well-researched and meticulously organised tour combines several attractive themes into a single irresistible fusion, so typical of the real, yet not well known, Greece: mythology, natural scenery, archaeology and traditional cuisine. The tour sets off early in the morning from Athens, so as to encompass the chosen evocative sights and sites in the Corinthia region of northern Peloponnese.Driving over the impressive Corinth Canal and through the forested mountains of Corinthia, the first stop is at lake Stymphalia, the location where legend has it that the ancient hero and demigod Hercules cunningly managed to destroy the predator Stymphalian Birds which plagued the region by performing his Sixth Labour. Lake Stymphalia and its complex wetland ecosystem is a Natura 2000 natural protection area and is also home to the delightful and rich Environment Museum of Stymphalia, which is one of the tour's destinations. Following the description of the Labour by the tour leader and the visit to the museum, the tour continues through fabulous scenery to Ancient Nemea with its magnificent Temple of Zeus and its ancient stadium which is now used again every four years by hosting the revived Nemean Games, as they were performed 2,500 years ago. The tour leader will reveal the importance of Ancient Nemea through the visit to the extensive site as well as the museum, whilst also unraveling the legend of the First Labour of Hercules, where he overcame the fearsome Nemean Lion bare-handed. Rich is the Nemean land in history, in magnificent relics of ages past and in legends and rich it also is with the treasures of its land - its wine and its food. How fitting therefore that the explorers of fabled Corinthia would rest and relax at a local Greek gourmet taverna, to sample the acclaimed red Nemean wine, painstakingly created from the Aghiorghitiko grape variety, accompanied by local delicacies.All good things come to an end and the tour finishes in Loutraki at the designated drop-off point, however what will remain alive are happy memories of the vibrant nature, the myths, the legends, the historical sites and the aroma and flavours of the wine and the food of this blessed land. Indeed, what more is there to ask for?
Two Labours of Hercules: the Stymphalian Birds and the Nemean Lion (from Loutraki)
This well-researched and meticulously organised tour combines several attractive themes into a single irresistible fusion, so typical of the real, yet not well known, Greece: mythology, natural scenery, archaeology and traditional cuisine. The tour sets off in the morning from Loutraki, so as to encompass the chosen evocative sights and sites in the Corinthia region of northern Peloponnese.Driving over the impressive Corinth Canal and through the forested mountains of Corinthia, the first stop is at lake Stymphalia, the location where legend has it that the ancient hero and demigod Hercules cunningly managed to destroy the predator Stymphalian Birds which plagued the region by performing his Sixth Labour. Lake Stymphalia and its complex wetland ecosystem is a Natura 2000 natural protection area and is also home to the delightful and rich Environment Museum of Stymphalia, which is one of the tour's destinations. Following the description of the Labour by the tour leader and the visit to the museum, the tour continues through fabulous scenery to Ancient Nemea with its magnificent Temple of Zeus and its ancient stadium which is now used again every four years by hosting the revived Nemean Games, as they were performed 2,500 years ago. The tour leader will reveal the importance of Ancient Nemea through the visit to the extensive site as well as the museum, whilst also unraveling the legend of the First Labour of Hercules, where he overcame the fearsome Nemean Lion bare-handed. Rich is the Nemean land in history, in magnificent relics of ages past and in legends and rich it also is with the treasures of its land - its wine and its food. How fitting therefore that the explorers of fabled Corinthia would rest and relax at a local Greek gourmet taverna, to sample the acclaimed red Nemean wine, painstakingly created from the Aghiorghitiko grape variety, accompanied by local delicacies.All good things come to an end and the tour finishes in Loutraki at the designated drop-off point, however what will remain alive are happy memories of the vibrant nature, the myths, the legends, the historical sites and the aroma and flavours of the wine and the food of this blessed land. Indeed, what more is there to ask for?
Athens: Wines Lakes and Legends to Corinthia and Stymphalia
This delightful and meticulously researched tour fuses several attractive themes into an irresistible proposition for a same-day program that gives insight to the real, yet not well-known, Greece by combining mythology, natural scenery, archaeology, local wines and traditional cuisine. The tour sets off early in the morning from Athens, so as to embrace the evocative sights, locations, aromas, sounds and flavors of the Corinthia region of northern Peloponnese via a short stop at the lovely coastal town of Loutraki. Corinthia is rich in history, magnificent relics of ages past and in legends. It is also rich in its treasures of the land through its wine and its food.Driving past the impressive Corinth Canal (short stop for photos) and through the forested mountains of Corinthia, our next stop is at an old yet modern winery specializing in the production of organic fine wines created from varieties grown at local vineyards at an altitude between 650 and 750 meters in a small region of Corinthia noted for its own and particular microclimate. The wine tasting is harmoniously accompanied by local Corinthian appetizers. The tour then proceeds to Lake Stymphalia, the location where legend has it that the ancient hero and demigod Hercules cunningly managed to destroy the predator Stymphalian birds which plagued the region by performing his .Lake Stymphalia and its complex wetland ecosystem is a Natura 2000 natural protection area and is also home to the delightful and rich Environment Museum of Stymphalia, which is one of the tour's highlights. The best way to take in any location is by foot and the shores of the lake are perfect for reaching the ruins of the acropolis and the ancient town of Stymphalos. Fittingly, you will rest and relax at a local Greek taverna to sample the local delicacies. The tour will finish in Athens at the designated drop-off point, however what will remain alive are your happy memories of the vibrant nature, myths, legends, historical sites and the aroma and flavors of the wine and the food of this blessed land - arguably one of the best ways to end any day.
Loutraki: Wines Lakes and Legends at Corinthia and Stymphalia
This delightful and meticulously researched tour fuses several attractive themes into an irresistible proposition for a same-day program that gives insight to the real, yet not well-known, Greece by combining mythology, natural scenery, archaeology, local wines and traditional cuisine. The tour sets off in the morning from Loutraki, so as to embrace the evocative sights, locations, aromas, sounds and flavors of the Corinthia region of northern Peloponnese via a short stop at the lovely coastal town of Loutraki. Corinthia is rich in history, magnificent relics of ages past and in legends. It is also rich in its treasures of the land through its wine and its food.Driving past the impressive Corinth Canal (short stop for photos) and through the forested mountains of Corinthia, our next stop is at an old yet modern winery specializing in the production of organic fine wines created from varieties grown at local vineyards at an altitude between 650 and 750 meters in a small region of Corinthia noted for its own and particular microclimate. The wine tasting is harmoniously accompanied by local Corinthian appetizers. The tour then proceeds to Lake Stymphalia, the location where legend has it that the ancient hero and demigod Hercules cunningly managed to destroy the predator Stymphalian birds which plagued the region by performing his Sixth Labour.Lake Stymphalia and its complex wetland ecosystem is a Natura 2000 natural protection area and is also home to the delightful and rich Environment Museum of Stymphalia, which is one of the tour's highlights. The best way to take in any location is by foot and the shores of the lake are perfect for reaching the ruins of the acropolis and the ancient town of Stymphalos. Fittingly, you will rest and relax at a local Greek taverna to sample the local delicacies. The tour will finish in Loutraki at the designated drop-off point, however what will remain alive are your happy memories of the vibrant nature, myths, legends, historical sites and the aroma and flavors of the wine and the food of this blessed land - arguably one of the best ways to end any day.