Greek cooking Class and Stay with a Local in Athens

Fotini lives with her husband in a plant-filled apartment in the Nea Smyrni neighborhood of Athens, located walking distance from the Aghia Paraskevi tram station. Fotini's husband, originally from the beautiful island of Corfu, is also a skilled cook and together they will welcome you into their home. Fotini will show you your private room and bathroom in a clean, 70 sq. meter penthouse with air conditioning, heat and a private entrance. After you've settled in, you will join Fotini for a glass of ouzo (a popular Greek aperitif) with snacks and hear about Greek cuisine. Afterward, you will head out to a local Athens market for a private tour. You will learn about how to choose the freshest Greek ingredients. Once you return to Fotini's kitchen, it will be time to start your Greek cooking class which will last one to two hours. Fotini will teach you to prepare authentic home-style dishes that are typical of the islands, such as tomato keftedes (tomato balls, a traditional recipe from Santorini), fava (unlike Western fava beans), froutalia (a traditional omelet from Tinos), ladenia (Greek pizza, a traditional dish from Kimolos), revithada (chickpeas cooked in the oven, a traditional dish from Sifnos) or sofrito (veal casserole with spices, a traditional dish from Corfu). Once your cooking is complete, gather at the dining table to taste the fruits of your labor and enjoy a shared meal with your hosts. After your meal and a good night's sleep, you will wake up to a fresh Greek breakfast before you depart at noon. This experience gives you a glimpse of a local Greek's life with a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local family and share the culture and cuisine together.