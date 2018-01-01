Welcome to Anafi
The port of Agios Nikolaos is on the south coast, with the main town of Hora a steep 2km by road above to the north.
Top experiences in Anafi
Food and drink
Anafi activities
Plaka, Anafiotika, Hills of Athens Walking Tour with Picnic
Meet your expert guide near Athens’ Benaki Museum and set off a leisurely paced stroll through the streets of Plaka – the city’s Old Town. Sprawled over the side of Athens' Acropolis, this historical neighborhood comprises a maze of cobbled streets lined with Neoclassical architecture, Byzantine churches and busy independent shops.On the northernmost streets of Plaka is the area known as Anafiotika -- an idyllic cluster of whitewashed houses that are reminiscent of buildings in the Greek islands. Admire Anafiotika’s pretty Cycladic architecture, built by 19th-century workers who emigrated here from Anafi Island. It’s thought the workers were homesick for their native island life, so painted the buildings bright white to remind them of Anafi.While hearing tales of the area and its history from your guide, walk over to the Rock of Ares (Aereopagus) – just slightly further up the slopes of the Acropolis on Mars Hill. The colossal rock marks the spot that was once the supreme court of ancient Athens, and bygone kings are buried in tombs surrounding it. Continue to Philopappou Hill, passing Socrates’ Prison where the Classical Greek philosopher Socrates was imprisoned and sentenced to death on controversial charges. After a quick look at the fascinating landmark, stop at the peak of Philopappou Hill to enjoy breathtaking views over Athens’ bustling metropolis. Sit down with a glass of white wine and help yourself to a picnic of various Greek delicacies.After relaxing at this panoramic vantage point, head back into town with your guide, following the pretty UNESCO World Heritage-listed walkways down the hill. Pass the famous Philopappos Monument and then finish your tour back at the start point, near Benaki Museum.
Athens Private Walking Tour: Acropolis, Plaka and Food Tastings
Athens Guided Walking Tour: The Acropolis and Plaka Food Tastings
