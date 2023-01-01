Museum of Wooden Sculptures

Fronted by a massive sculpture of Hercules killing the lion, this private museum in the village of Axos is essentially a showcase of the work of self-taught artist Georgios Koutantos. An enthusiastic and voluble man, he’ll happily show visitors around his workshop and explain the stories and cultural references behind each of his sculptures. He has completed over 100, each carved from local trees. None of the pieces is for sale.

The large-scale works, including an eagle with a 6m wingspan, are the most impressive. Others depict family members, often in a highly personal fashion.