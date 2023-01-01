Museum of Grylios

A short walk uphill from the lower village square, this humble museum presents the paintings and sculptures of Anogia-born folk artist Alkiviadis Skoulas (1900–97), aka Grylios. Many works depict local war scenes; there are few English explanations, but the paintings largely speak for themselves. It’s now run by Grylios’ son Yiorgos, who is known to hold impromptu lyra concerts. Opening hours are unpredictable; if the museum’s not open, knock next door or ask at the square for Yiorgos.