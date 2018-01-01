8-Day Guided Safari of Ghana from Accra

Day 1: Accra You are met at the Kotoka International airport and transferred to your Accra accommodation. Day 2: Accra - Tamale Depart from Accra to the domestic airport at Kotoka International Airport for your domestic flight to Tamale Airport. Upon arrival you will be met and transferred to Mole National Park. You arrive at Mole motel, a stunning location situated on the escarpment overlooking the watering holes with a pleasant pool. The motel offers a great base to explore the park.Day 3: Tamale After a restful night, you will wake up in the African jungle for your morning foot safari, accompanied by your guide in the park with the possibility of viewing many different animals. After the morning foot safari you return back to base. You will depart 15kms on a dirt road from Mole Motel to Mognori Eco Village. In the late afternoon accompanied by your guide you will take your last game drive. Day 4: Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary You will head to the Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary. Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary is a protected area consisting of a 40 km stretch down the length of the Black Volta River. The Wechiau Sanctuary is home to hippos, bats, chameleons, hedgehogs and many different types of lizards and snakes.Day 5: Lake Bosumtwe - Boabeng Fiema You will head to the south of Ghana from Mole to Lake Bosumtwe the largest natural lake in Ghana with deep cultural resonance of the Ashanti’s. During the drive you will see great diversity to the landscapes which will change from savannah to tropical forest. En route you stop at the Boabeng Fiema Monkey sanctuary to see the Mona and Colobus monkeys.Day 6: Kumasi Market - AdanwomaseToday you will relax and take in the sights and sounds of the beautiful and peaceful serene lake area . It is a free day but you will have optional free excursions to the Kumasi market, the biggest open market in west Africa and to the cultural center or visit Adanwomase kente weaving village and Adinkra cloth printing village.Day 7: Tafi Atome You will depart from lake Bosumtwe to the Volta region. Upon arrival you will visit the Tafi Atome monkey Sanctuary at a small village. You take a short hike to Wli Water falls for one hour walk on foot bridges passing through thick and semi deciduous forest. Take a dip in a refreshing shallow pool at end of the walk. In the evening you will be entertained with cultural dance and drumming. Day 8: Wli - Accra In the morning you leave Wli village behind to Accra. On the way you stop at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve for a 2 hour walking safari. You will see troops of olive bamboos. You continue to Accra to the Kotoka International Airport for your onward flight.