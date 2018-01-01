Welcome to Kumasi
Kumasi has some interesting sights, and in comparison to Accra or Tamale, you'll likely feel a pleasant drop in temperature. The city's constant traffic congestion can be oppressive, however, so consider staying at Lake Bosumtwe – it's a gorgeous spot just one hour from here – and visiting Kumasi as a day trip.
Top experiences in Kumasi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kumasi activities
03 DAYS ASHANTI CENTRAL COMBO
Day 1: With an early departure from Accra, take a 5 hour drive to Kumasi. Embark on a city tour to the Manhyia Palace, the Art centre, the Prempeh Museum, Okomfo Anokye sword site and the military museum. Check in to your hotel for the night. Day 2: Depart for Elmina via the Assin Manso Slave River site. The site is where the slaves had their last bath in African waters before being locked up at the slave castles in wait for shipment. Also visit the Cape Coast Castle built by the British in 1665 for another tour before retiring the day at your hotel in Elmina. Day 3: Check out of hotel and visit the Elmina Castle built by the Portuguese in 1482. Explore the history of Elmina on foot after the castle tour. The last tour will be to the Kakum National Park. The Kakum National Park offers the traveller an interesting trail to the most popular Canopy Walkway in Africa whiles learning about the medicinal value of the trees in the forest. Return to Accra after tour.
Western Pearl
Day 1: Explore the serenity and adventure of the Western Region as you visit the Ankasa Forest Reserve and Nzulezo village on stilts. Also visit the Fort Apollonia and Nkroful, the birthplace of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana and the great pan-African who pioneered and championed for the independence of Ghana the first sub-Saharan country to do so. Overnight at Busua. Day 2: Depart for Elmina. En route, visit the habour city of Sekondi-Takoradi. Arrive in Elmina to tour the Elmina Castle built by the Portuguese in 1482. This serves as the oldest European building in sub-Sahara Africa. Further explore Elmina on foot to very historic and interesting vicinities. Overnight in Elmina Day 3: Start the day with visit to The Kakum National Park which offers the traveller an interesting trail to the most popular Canopy Walkway in Africa. Also learn more about the medicinal and economic value of the trees in the forest. Continue to the Cape Coast Castle built by the British in 1665 for another tour before returning to Accra.
AMAZING GHANA
DAY 1 | ARRIVAL Arrival in Ghana and transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Accra DAY 2 | ACCRA CITY TOUR Take a tour of Accra to the memorial site of Ghana’s first president and the African of the 20th century, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the W.E.B. Dubois Centre for Pan African Culture and shop at the Arts Centre. Overnight in Accra DAY 3 | ACCRA/KOFORIDUA Visit the Aburi Botanical Garden en route. Established in 1890 by the British, it has a large variety of subtropical trees some of which were planted by some world leaders such as Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in 1960. Also visit the Boti waterfalls, the umbrella rock and the three headed palm tree. Overnight in Koforidua. DAY 4 | KOFORIDUA/KUMASI Departing Koforidua, you will visit the traditional building of Ashanti at Ejisu Besease. Visit Bonwire renowned for being the originating place of the world famous kente woven textile, Ntonso which is popular for the Adinkra traditional textile and Awhiaa Township for woodcarving. Overnight in Kumasi. DAY 5 | KUMASI CITY TOUR Visit the famous Okomfo Anokye Sword site from 1697, the Prempeh II Museum, the Manhyia Palace which has served as the seat of the Ashanti monarchy since 1924 and the Military Museum. Overnight in Kumasi. DAY 6 | KUMASI/ELMINA Depart for Elmina via the Assin Manso Slave River site where the enslaved Africans had their last bath in African waters before being taken to the castles in wait for the Trans-Atlantic journey. Tour the Elmina Castle which is the oldest European building in Sub-Sahara Africa and one of the largest slave dungeons in the world built by the Portuguese in 1482. Overnight in Elmina. DAY 7 | ELMINA Visit the Kakum National Park which is a virgin forest spanning 357km2. It boast of the only Canopy Walkway in Africa and offers an excellent walking tour through the forest to see much of Ghana’s indigenous plant life which has medicinal as well as sociocultural values. The Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site built by the British in 1665 will also be toured before retiring for the day.Overnight in Elmina. DAY 8 | ELMINA/ACCRA/DEPARTURE You will be transferred to Accra for final shopping and departure.
8-Day Guided Safari of Ghana from Accra
Day 1: Accra You are met at the Kotoka International airport and transferred to your Accra accommodation. Day 2: Accra - Tamale Depart from Accra to the domestic airport at Kotoka International Airport for your domestic flight to Tamale Airport. Upon arrival you will be met and transferred to Mole National Park. You arrive at Mole motel, a stunning location situated on the escarpment overlooking the watering holes with a pleasant pool. The motel offers a great base to explore the park.Day 3: Tamale After a restful night, you will wake up in the African jungle for your morning foot safari, accompanied by your guide in the park with the possibility of viewing many different animals. After the morning foot safari you return back to base. You will depart 15kms on a dirt road from Mole Motel to Mognori Eco Village. In the late afternoon accompanied by your guide you will take your last game drive. Day 4: Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary You will head to the Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary. Wechiau Hippo Sanctuary is a protected area consisting of a 40 km stretch down the length of the Black Volta River. The Wechiau Sanctuary is home to hippos, bats, chameleons, hedgehogs and many different types of lizards and snakes.Day 5: Lake Bosumtwe - Boabeng Fiema You will head to the south of Ghana from Mole to Lake Bosumtwe the largest natural lake in Ghana with deep cultural resonance of the Ashanti’s. During the drive you will see great diversity to the landscapes which will change from savannah to tropical forest. En route you stop at the Boabeng Fiema Monkey sanctuary to see the Mona and Colobus monkeys.Day 6: Kumasi Market - AdanwomaseToday you will relax and take in the sights and sounds of the beautiful and peaceful serene lake area . It is a free day but you will have optional free excursions to the Kumasi market, the biggest open market in west Africa and to the cultural center or visit Adanwomase kente weaving village and Adinkra cloth printing village.Day 7: Tafi Atome You will depart from lake Bosumtwe to the Volta region. Upon arrival you will visit the Tafi Atome monkey Sanctuary at a small village. You take a short hike to Wli Water falls for one hour walk on foot bridges passing through thick and semi deciduous forest. Take a dip in a refreshing shallow pool at end of the walk. In the evening you will be entertained with cultural dance and drumming. Day 8: Wli - Accra In the morning you leave Wli village behind to Accra. On the way you stop at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve for a 2 hour walking safari. You will see troops of olive bamboos. You continue to Accra to the Kotoka International Airport for your onward flight.
Kejetia Market Walking Tour in Kumasi
Meet your guide near Kumasi Cultural Centre, and start by listening to an introduction to the markets in the city. Hear advice on how to make the most of your market experience, and learn how to spot bargains and hone your market etiquette.Take a public bus with your guide to famous Kejetia Market, and then head inside to walk among the many market stalls, stopping to soak up a little of the atmosphere. Occupying a 30-acre (12-hectare) site with some 10,000 traders, Kejetia is widely considered as West Africa’s largest market and is home to a range of goods from across the country. Watch people bartering and buying everything from fabrics and clothing to jewelry, food items and herbal remedies; the list is seemingly endless.As you continue to tour the market, look out for the scrap metal traders, who form a vital part of the local economy in Kumasi. Watch as they take scrap metals and recyclable materials and turn them into jewelry, arts and crafts and other useful and attractive items. Reusing scrap metal and keeping discarded items out of landfill sites is big business in Kumasi, and watching these talented craftspeople going about their work is sure to be a real highlight of the market.Explore the stalls, and keep your camera handy to capture the excitement. The vibrant colors, flowing fabrics and interesting produce on sale offer some compelling photo opportunities. Stop whenever something catches your eye and feel free to chat with the many market vendors — asking your guide to translate if necessary — and remember the tips on market etiquette that your guide gave at the start of the tour.No visit to Kejetia Market is complete without exploring its enticing food stalls. With such an enormous range of fresh produce on sale it’s sure to be a far cry from your local supermarket. Carts full of bananas, yams, fresh meat and aromatic herbs and spices are all on show.After four hours at the market, stroll with your guide to the nearby district of Adum Kumasi where your tour finishes.
Kumasi Food Tour: Market Visit and Cooking Class
Start your tour by meeting your guide and hopping in a shared taxi to one of Kumasi’s bustling food markets. Listen carefully as your guide explains the basics of bartering for your produce, and discover all manner of herbs, spices and other produce on sale in the market as well as their use in local and national dishes.The market plays an important role in daily life for Kumasi locals, and so your walk around it is the perfect way to experience daily life up close. Soak up the vibrant market atmosphere and wander the aisles with your guide, learning about the produce and putting your new-found bartering skills to the test. All ingredients for your cooking class are included, but additional items are at your own expense.After checking off the items on your shopping list, visit the home of a local cook to learn how to prepare and cook traditional Ghanaian meals. Ghana is a country where many different communities coexist together, and they each influence the national cuisine in their own way. Enjoy learning more about this colorful and vibrant part of the world through its cuisine.Learn how to cook one of Ghana’s staple dishes, wakye. This simple yet satisfying dish of rice and beans is popular throughout Ghana and beyond. Roll your sleeves up and master the delicate blend of spices that has helped make it popular with so many people. Another dish on your list is koose, a popular street-food snack that’s common in Kumasi. Of course, the fun part of the experience is the tasting, so sit down after the class finishes and enjoy the efforts of your labor.With your hunger sated and a greater understanding of the ingredients and recipes popular in Kumasi, your tour finishes outside the cook’s home in the Adum district of Kumasi.