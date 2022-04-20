When it comes to medieval castles and their importance in German history, Eisenach's Unesco-listed Wartburg dominates the landscape. This huge medieval…
Thuringian Forest & the Saale Valley
If most of the larger towns of Thuringia are about culture, the Thuringian Forest (Thüringer Wald in German) and the Saale Valley are about tradition, scenic landscapes, and winegrowing. These regions take in Eisenach, known for the Wartburg, the spectacular castle that has played such a central role in German history, and where Luther sought protection after being excommunicated, the Saale-Unstrut wineland, as well as a cluster of small, historic towns dotting the countryside. Hiking, especially along the Rennsteig, is excellent here. Follow it far enough south and you will end up on the border of Bavaria.
Explore Thuringian Forest & the Saale Valley
- WWartburg
When it comes to medieval castles and their importance in German history, Eisenach's Unesco-listed Wartburg dominates the landscape. This huge medieval…
- SSchloss Wilhelmsburg
Overlooking Schmalkalden, the late-Renaissance Schloss Wilhelmsburg was built between 1585 and 1590 by Landgrave Wilhelm IV of Hessen as a hunting lodge…
- DDornburger Schlösser
About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…
- BBachhaus
Comprising two 15th-century houses knocked together in the early 17th century, this is Johann Sebastian Bach's actual birthplace, and an international…
- LLutherhaus
The religious reformer Martin Luther lived here as a schoolboy from 1498 to 1501, in one of Thuringia's oldest and most handsome half-timbered houses. Now…
- ZZeiss Planetarium
The world’s oldest public planetarium (1926) has a state-of-the-art dome projection system, making it a heavenly setting for cosmic laser shows paying…
- FFeengrotten & Feenweltchen
These former alum slate mines (operational from 1530 to 1850) were opened for tours in 1914 and rank among the world’s most colourful caverns, imbued with…
- OOptisches Museum
Carl Zeiss began building rudimentary microscopes in 1846 and, with Ernst Abbe’s help, developed the first scientific microscope in 1857. Together with…
- SStadtmuseum & Kunstsammlung Jena
This handsome fachwerk townhouse at the northern end of the market square dates in part to the 13th century. It now houses the Stadtmuseum (city museum)…
