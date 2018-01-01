Welcome to Weimar
Weimar is also the place where, post WWI, the constitution of the German Reich, known by historians as the Weimar Republic (1919–1933), was drafted, though there are few reminders of this historical moment. Nearby, the ghostly ruins of the Buchenwald concentration camp provide haunting evidence of the terrors of the subsequent Nazi regime.
It’s a 20-minute walk south of Weimar station to the start of the historic centre at Goetheplatz.
Top experiences in Weimar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Weimar activities
Central & Eastern Europe Highlights
Central and Eastern Europe is the crossroads of a continent, and it has the castles, palaces, and monuments to prove it. This 12-day tour crosses four countries and makes stops in many of the biggest cities in Europe – Berlin, Vienna, Prague, and Budapest among them. You’ll have the chance to connect with history in medieval Český Krumlov and visit marketplaces, castles, and gothic cathedrals for a taste of culture that transcends eras. With orientation walks and various included activities, you’ll have plenty of free time to make this region your own. Empires may rise and fall, but the spirit of this region is immutable.