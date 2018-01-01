Welcome to Weimar

Historical epicentre of the German Enlightenment, Weimar is an essential stop for anyone with a passion for German history and culture. A pantheon of intellectual and creative giants lived and worked here: Goethe, Schiller, Bach, Cranach, Liszt, Nietzsche, Gropius, Herder, Feininger, Kandinsky…the list goes on. You’ll see them memorialised on the streets and in museums across town. In summer, Weimar’s many parks and gardens lend themselves to quiet contemplation of the town's intellectual and cultural onslaught, or to taking a break from it.

Weimar is also the place where, post WWI, the constitution of the German Reich, known by historians as the Weimar Republic (1919–1933), was drafted, though there are few reminders of this historical moment. Nearby, the ghostly ruins of the Buchenwald concentration camp provide haunting evidence of the terrors of the subsequent Nazi regime.

It’s a 20-minute walk south of Weimar station to the start of the historic centre at Goetheplatz.

