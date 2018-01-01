Private Small-Group Overnight Erfurt Experience

Day 1: Check in to the Erfurt hotel in the afternoon, meet your guide in the lobby, then head out on a 3-hour private walking tour to get acquainted with the history-laden sights of the city and to enjoy the chocolate tasting. The city of Erfurt is like a picture-book of German history. It is home to the magnificent architectural ensemble of the cathedral and Church of St. Severus, elegant patrician houses, charming timber-framed buildings and many churches, which have earned the city its nickname the 'Rome of Thuringia'. This tour will take you on an interesting walk through the old quarter with the Merchants' Bridge (which has 32 buildings along its 120-meter length, making it the longest bridge in Europe to have inhabited buildings from end to end), the town hall, the university quarter and the many traditional town houses. As Thuringia’s economic, intellectual, cultural and political center, Erfurt has always attracted great individuals, especially those who influenced the spirit of their age like Martin Luther, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Friedrich Schiller, Johann Sebastian Bach, or Napoleon Bonaparte. Buildings that are closely associated with these figures, such as the Augustinian Monastery and the Imperial Hall, have been extensively restored to give visitors a vivid impression of the past. During the tour, you will also visit St. Mary's Cathedral. The cathedral and the Church of St. Severus, a remarkable ensemble, dominate the cityscape and are arguably the most important buildings in the city. After all that history, it's time for some sweet treats. Enjoy a chocolate and praline tasting at the Goldhelm chocolate manufacturers. Your taste buds will love you for this short stop. If you're still up for some more history, you still have free admission to the Old Synagoge with the amazing Erfurt treasure. It features one out of seven still existing Jewish wedding rings from the Middle Ages, or you may choose to do this on the next day. The evening is free of any itinerary, so feel free to wander around town and enjoy your evening. Overnight: 4-star hotel in ErfurtDay 2: (B) Check out of your hotel after your continental buffet breakfast, and spend the day exploring the Jewish Heritage of Erfurt with your free entrance to the Old Synagoge, if you haven't done it the day before, or just do some sightseeing as you wish. You can also use your ErfurtCard to visit other museums.