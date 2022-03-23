©Spectral-Design/Shutterstock

Nuremberg & Franconia

Somewhere between Ingolstadt and Nuremberg, Bavaria’s accent mellows, the oompah bands play that little bit quieter and wine competes with beer as the local tipple. This is Franconia (Franken) and, as every local will tell you, Franconians, who inhabit the wooded hills and the banks of the Main River in Bavaria’s northern reaches, are a breed apart from their brash and extroverted cousins to the south.

In the northwest, the region’s winegrowers produce some exceptional whites, sold in a distinctive teardrop-shaped bottle called the Bocksbeutel. For outdoor enthusiasts, the Altmühltal Nature Park offers wonderful hiking, biking and canoeing. But it is Franconia’s old royalty and incredible cities – Nuremberg, Bamberg and Coburg – that draw the biggest crowds.

Explore Nuremberg & Franconia

  • Kaiserburg

    This enormous castle complex above the Altstadt poignantly reflects Nuremberg's medieval might. The main attraction is a tour of the renovated residential…

  • D

    Deutsche Bahn Museum

    Forget Dürer and wartime rallies, Nuremberg is a railway town at heart. Germany's first passenger trains ran between here and Fürth, a fact reflected in…

  • S

    Schloss Ehrenburg

    The erstwhile residence of the Coburg dukes, Ehrenburg is a must for fans of the British monarchy – it was here that Prince Albert spent his childhood and…

  • M

    Markgräfliches Opernhaus

    Designed by Giuseppe Galli Bibiena, a famous 18th-century architect from Bologna, Bayreuth's opera house is one of Europe's most stunningly ornate baroque…

  • B

    Bamberger Dom

    Beneath the quartet of spires, Bamberg’s cathedral is packed with artistic treasures, most famously the slender equestrian statue of the Bamberger Reiter …

  • V

    Veste Coburg

    Towering above Coburg's centre is a story-book medieval fortress, the Veste Coburg. With its triple ring of fortified walls, it’s one of the most…

  • R

    Richard Wagner Museum

    In the early 1870s King Ludwig II, Wagner's most devoted fan, gave the composer the cash to build Haus Wahnfried, a pleasingly symmetrical minimansion on…

  • F

    Festspielhaus

    North of the Hauptbahnhof, the main venue for Bayreuth’s annual Wagner Festival is the Festspielhaus, constructed in 1872 with King Ludwig II’s backing…

  • Germanisches Nationalmuseum

    Spanning prehistory to the early 20th century, this museum is the German-speaking world's biggest and most important museum of Teutonic culture. It…

