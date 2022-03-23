Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lower Saxony & Bremen

Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) is the largest German state after Bavaria. West to east, it stretches from the World Heritage–listed Wattenmeer tidal flats and the East Frisian Islands to Wolfsburg, global HQ of Volkswagen. Its green and liveable capital, Hanover, was named Unesco City of Music in 2014, but is better known for its annual CeBit and Messe technology trade shows. Between the state's patchwork of vibrant small towns and villages is a diverse landscape of forests, farmlands, river plains, heath and moors.

Bremen, the smallest of the German states, packs a punch for its size. Bremen City has a wealth of fine architecture and cobblestone streets; engaging, educational museums; a vibrant waterfront and a happening, modern, multicultural vibe that keeps things interesting. At the mouth of the Weser, its port city Bremerhaven upholds a rich seafaring tradition and is home to two of Germany's most original and entertaining museums.

Explore Lower Saxony & Bremen

  • H

    Herrenhäuser Gärten

    Proof that Hanover is not all buttoned-down business are the grandiose Baroque Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, about 5km north of the city centre, which…

  • S

    Schloss Marienburg

    Perched grandly above the Leine River, the neo-Gothic Schloss Marienburg (built from 1858–67) was a present from Hanover's King George V to his wife Marie…

  • D

    Denkort Bunker Valentin

    In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…

  • D

    Deutsches Auswandererhaus

    This spectacular museum stands on the spot where more than 7.2 million emigrants set sail for the US, South America and Australia between 1830 and 1942,…

  • H

    Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum

    One of Europe's oldest museums, the Anton Ulrich has a world-class art collection, with about 1400 paintings, several hundred bronze and stone sculptures,…

  • S

    Sprengel Museum

    The Sprengel Museum is held in extremely high esteem, both for the design of the building as well as for the art housed inside. Its huge interior spaces…

  • K

    Kunsthalle

    For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…

  • B

    Böttcherstrasse

    The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…

  • N

    Neues Rathaus

    An excellent way to get your bearings in Hanover is to visit the Neues Rathaus (built 1901–13) and ascend 98m in the curved elevator (the only one of its…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lower Saxony & Bremen.

  • See

    Herrenhäuser Gärten

    Proof that Hanover is not all buttoned-down business are the grandiose Baroque Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, about 5km north of the city centre, which…

  • See

    Schloss Marienburg

    Perched grandly above the Leine River, the neo-Gothic Schloss Marienburg (built from 1858–67) was a present from Hanover's King George V to his wife Marie…

  • See

    Denkort Bunker Valentin

    In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…

  • See

    Deutsches Auswandererhaus

    This spectacular museum stands on the spot where more than 7.2 million emigrants set sail for the US, South America and Australia between 1830 and 1942,…

  • See

    Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum

    One of Europe's oldest museums, the Anton Ulrich has a world-class art collection, with about 1400 paintings, several hundred bronze and stone sculptures,…

  • See

    Sprengel Museum

    The Sprengel Museum is held in extremely high esteem, both for the design of the building as well as for the art housed inside. Its huge interior spaces…

  • See

    Kunsthalle

    For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…

  • See

    Böttcherstrasse

    The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…

  • See

    Neues Rathaus

    An excellent way to get your bearings in Hanover is to visit the Neues Rathaus (built 1901–13) and ascend 98m in the curved elevator (the only one of its…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Lower Saxony & Bremen

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.