Roosting high above the Altstadt is Burg Trausnitz, Landshut’s star attraction. The 50-minute guided tour (in German with English text) takes you through the Gothic and Renaissance halls and chambers, ending at an alfresco party terrace with bird’s-eye views of the town below. The tour includes the Kunst- und Wunderkammer (Room of Art and Curiosities), a typical Renaissance-era display of exotic curios assembled by the local dukes.