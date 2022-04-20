Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
Museumsinsel & Alexanderplatz
This historic area is sightseeing central, especially for museum lovers who hit the jackpot on the little Spree island of Museumsinsel, home to five world-class museums, including the unmissable Pergamonmuseum. The Berliner Dom (Berlin cathedral) watches serenely over it all, including the reconstructed Berlin City Palace (aka Humboldt Forum) across the street. Nearby, learn about life under socialism in the DDR Museum, then gain a different perspective from the top of the Fernsehturm (TV Tower) on socialist-era Alexanderplatz. For a break, float past Berlin's medieval birthplace to its modern government quarter on a leisurely boat cruise.
Explore Museumsinsel & Alexanderplatz
- Museumsinsel
Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
- Neues Museum
For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…
- Pergamonmuseum
The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…
- Fernsehturm
Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower has been soaring 368m high since 1969 and is as iconic to Berlin as the Eiffel Tower is to Paris. On clear days,…
- DDDR Museum
This touchy-feely museum does an insightful and entertaining job of pulling back the iron curtain on daily life in socialist East Germany. You'll learn…
- Berliner Dom
Pompous yet majestic, the Italian Renaissance–style former royal court church (1905) does triple duty as house of worship, museum and concert hall. Inside…
- Alte Nationalgalerie
The Greek temple–style Old National Gallery is a three-storey showcase of 19th-century European art. To get a sense of the period's virtuosity, pay…
- AAltes Museum
A curtain of fluted columns gives way to the Pantheon-inspired rotunda of the grand neoclassical Old Museum, which harbours a prized antiquities…
- BBode-Museum
On the northern tip of Museumsinsel, this palatial edifice houses a comprehensive collection of European sculpture from the early Middle Ages to the 18th…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Museumsinsel & Alexanderplatz.
See
Museumsinsel
Walk through ancient Babylon, meet an Egyptian queen, clamber up a Greek altar or be mesmerized by Monet's ethereal landscapes. Welcome to Museumsinsel …
See
Neues Museum
For over 60 years, not a soul was able to visit Berlin’s Neues Museum – in fact, it sat in ruins. But today it’s one of the city’s most celebrated…
See
Pergamonmuseum
The Pergamonmuseum is one of Berlin’s most visited historical gems and perhaps also its most controversial. This museum offers an archaeological time-warp…
See
Fernsehturm
Germany's tallest structure, the TV Tower has been soaring 368m high since 1969 and is as iconic to Berlin as the Eiffel Tower is to Paris. On clear days,…
See
DDR Museum
This touchy-feely museum does an insightful and entertaining job of pulling back the iron curtain on daily life in socialist East Germany. You'll learn…
See
Berliner Dom
Pompous yet majestic, the Italian Renaissance–style former royal court church (1905) does triple duty as house of worship, museum and concert hall. Inside…
See
Alte Nationalgalerie
The Greek temple–style Old National Gallery is a three-storey showcase of 19th-century European art. To get a sense of the period's virtuosity, pay…
See
Altes Museum
A curtain of fluted columns gives way to the Pantheon-inspired rotunda of the grand neoclassical Old Museum, which harbours a prized antiquities…
See
Bode-Museum
On the northern tip of Museumsinsel, this palatial edifice houses a comprehensive collection of European sculpture from the early Middle Ages to the 18th…