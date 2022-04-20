This historic area is sightseeing central, especially for museum lovers who hit the jackpot on the little Spree island of Museumsinsel, home to five world-class museums, including the unmissable Pergamonmuseum. The Berliner Dom (Berlin cathedral) watches serenely over it all, including the reconstructed Berlin City Palace (aka Humboldt Forum) across the street. Nearby, learn about life under socialism in the DDR Museum, then gain a different perspective from the top of the Fernsehturm (TV Tower) on socialist-era Alexanderplatz. For a break, float past Berlin's medieval birthplace to its modern government quarter on a leisurely boat cruise.