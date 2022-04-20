Getty Images

Schöneberg

Largely residential Schöneberg's leafy side streets (especially Goltzstrasse and Akazienstrasse) are lined with stately 19th-century town houses and teem with charming cafes and indie boutiques. The area is also home to Berlin's traditional gay quarter and red-light district, although the latter is gradually being displaced by an influx of galleries and cool bars and restaurants on Potsdamer Strasse. The arrival of a new street art museum has also provided fresh impetus, while the lure of the grand KaDeWe department store with its mesmerising food hall remains unabated.

Explore Schöneberg

  • P

    Park am Gleisdreieck

    Berliners crave green open spaces, and this vast park reclaimed from a former railway junction is the latest in a string of urban oases. A railway line…

  • U

    Urban Nation

    Creating a museum for street art may be akin to caging a wild animal. Yet, this showcase of works by top urban artists pulls the genre out from the…

  • S

    Schwules Museum

    In a former print shop, this nonprofit museum is one of the largest and most important cultural institutions documenting LGBTIQ culture around the world,…

  • A

    Alter St Matthäus Kirchhof

    This pretty cemetery, created in 1856, was a favourite final resting place for Berlin's 19th-century bourgeoisie; it brims with opulent gravestones and…

  • C

    Christopher Isherwood Apartment

    In 1929 the Anglo-American writer Christopher Isherwood moved to this pretty residential building from London, to escape the sexual oppression in England…

  • K

    Kleistpark

    This romantic little park is dominated by the richly ornamented sandstone Königskolonnaden (Royal Colonnades), a pair of rococo arcades designed in 1780…

  • D

    David Bowie Apartment

    A memorial plaque marks the house where the late David Bowie and his buddy Iggy Pop bunked in the late '70s. The seven-room flat was on the 1st floor; Pop…

  • K

    Kammergericht

    Today the highest court in the state of Berlin, the Kammergericht gained notoriety during the Nazi years when it hosted more than 20 show trials of the…

  • R

    Rathaus Schöneberg

    The town hall of Schöneberg was the seat of the West Berlin government from 1948 to 1990. Internationally, though, it is best remembered for a single day…

