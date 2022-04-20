Berliners crave green open spaces, and this vast park reclaimed from a former railway junction is the latest in a string of urban oases. A railway line…
Schöneberg
Largely residential Schöneberg's leafy side streets (especially Goltzstrasse and Akazienstrasse) are lined with stately 19th-century town houses and teem with charming cafes and indie boutiques. The area is also home to Berlin's traditional gay quarter and red-light district, although the latter is gradually being displaced by an influx of galleries and cool bars and restaurants on Potsdamer Strasse. The arrival of a new street art museum has also provided fresh impetus, while the lure of the grand KaDeWe department store with its mesmerising food hall remains unabated.
Park am Gleisdreieck
Urban Nation
Creating a museum for street art may be akin to caging a wild animal. Yet, this showcase of works by top urban artists pulls the genre out from the…
Schwules Museum
In a former print shop, this nonprofit museum is one of the largest and most important cultural institutions documenting LGBTIQ culture around the world,…
Alter St Matthäus Kirchhof
This pretty cemetery, created in 1856, was a favourite final resting place for Berlin's 19th-century bourgeoisie; it brims with opulent gravestones and…
Christopher Isherwood Apartment
In 1929 the Anglo-American writer Christopher Isherwood moved to this pretty residential building from London, to escape the sexual oppression in England…
Kleistpark
This romantic little park is dominated by the richly ornamented sandstone Königskolonnaden (Royal Colonnades), a pair of rococo arcades designed in 1780…
David Bowie Apartment
A memorial plaque marks the house where the late David Bowie and his buddy Iggy Pop bunked in the late '70s. The seven-room flat was on the 1st floor; Pop…
Kammergericht
Today the highest court in the state of Berlin, the Kammergericht gained notoriety during the Nazi years when it hosted more than 20 show trials of the…
Rathaus Schöneberg
The town hall of Schöneberg was the seat of the West Berlin government from 1948 to 1990. Internationally, though, it is best remembered for a single day…
