Largely residential Schöneberg's leafy side streets (especially Goltzstrasse and Akazienstrasse) are lined with stately 19th-century town houses and teem with charming cafes and indie boutiques. The area is also home to Berlin's traditional gay quarter and red-light district, although the latter is gradually being displaced by an influx of galleries and cool bars and restaurants on Potsdamer Strasse. The arrival of a new street art museum has also provided fresh impetus, while the lure of the grand KaDeWe department store with its mesmerising food hall remains unabated.