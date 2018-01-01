Welcome to Kutaisi
Kutaisi is built around the Rioni River, with the city centre, first developed in the 17th century, on its left bank. To its north, the right bank rises up to an older area where the landmark Bagrati Cathedral overlooks the city.
Top experiences in Kutaisi
8 Days Jeep Tour Caucasus Raid from Tbilisi
Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral (the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari(Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 4 Uplistsikhe –Ateni Valley-Gori Castle Briefing. First location is Uplistikhe ancient rock cave town. After visiting Uplistsikhe, we will visit Ateni valley. Ateni was medieval city. Here is beautifull Gori castle. Staying in Gori.Day 5 Kareli-Kintsvisi-Gujareti-BakurianiBriefing. First stop Kintsvisi Monastery, consists of three churches, built in Golden age of Georgia 13th century. After Kintvisi monastery long journey through valleys and forests will start. On the way there are several monasteries, beautiful views and rivers. Soon the road will pass by Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park territory. By the evening we will be in Bakuriani. Staying in Bakuriani.Day 6 Lake Tabatckuri-Vardzia-Khertvisi Fortress-Rabat Castle-BorjomiBriefing. The road will go through beautiful forests and reach Tabatckuri Lake. The lake is on the elevation of 1991 meters. After seeing the lake, you will come to Vardzia Cave Monastery Complex, has more than 3000 cave rooms. The road goes by Kertvisi Fortress, built in 2nd century BC. The road goes though rocky valleys to Akhaltsikhe, the group will see the Rabat Castle. Staying in Akhaltsikhe.Day 7 Abastumani Observatory – Sairme – Prometeus CaveBriefing. First destination is Abastumani located on southern slopes of lesser Caucasus, it is famous of its nature. Here is Queen Tamar Arch Bridge. Next is Sairme Mineral Waters Resort. The road goes through beautiful forests. The last location is the Prometeus cave, its 1420 meters long, with incredible stalactites, stalagmites. Staying in Kutaisi.Day 8 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can vary depending on flight time.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Tbilisi Wine and Culinary Tour
Discover the delicious scope of Georgian food and wine on a private 7-day tour across Georgia in a climate-controlled minivan, accompanied by a local guide. Begin in Tbilisi, Georgia’s atmospheric capital city, and explore the Sarajishvili brandy factory. Savor local cuisine at Chateau Mukhrani, a restaurant with its own vineyard, and taste their wines. Following lunch, learn how to cook Georgian delicacies at a culinary masterclass. The following day, leave Tbilisi for the Kakheti region in eastern Georgia, which is known for its wines. Stop in Telavi and explore the Alexander Chavchavadze Estate Museum, the Alaverdi Monastery, and the Gremi Monastery. Taste the wines at the Twins Wine Cellar in Napareuli, a rustic vineyard and museum, before feasting on lunch at Ikano Winery with another wine tasting. After lunch, visit the Khareba Winery, located in a former bomb shelter, and have a special tasting in an underground tunnel. On the third day, savor churchkhela, a traditional Georgian sweet from grape juice, and partake in a wine tasting at Teliani Valley Winery. Enhance your regional cooking skills with a masterclass at Shumi Winery and then continue on to the red-roofed town of Signaghi, in the heart of the wine region. Experience the interpretive modern cuisine of Pheasant’s Tears Winery with their rich wine selection. In the afternoon, sample local bread and cheese before returning to Tbilisi in the evening. Tuck in for a traditional Georgian feast at Barbarestan, a home-style restaurant with seasonal ingredients in a stylish district of the city. The following day, drive west to the town of Kutaisi for a tasting in a family wine cellar. Visit the ancient cave town of Uplistsikhe and Stalin's museum before partaking in an afternoon wine tasting. Explore the striking medieval Gelati Monastery. Spend the night in Kutaisi. Continue on to the Racha region of northern Georgia. Experience this region’s wine first at the Bugeuli Winery and later at a family wine cellar near Ambrolauri. Between those two tastings, discover the Barakoni Monastery, tucked between wild green mountains. Stay overnight in the historic town of Oni. In the morning, continue on to marvelous Shaori Lake, a clear body of water high in the mountains. Admire the 11th-century Nikortsminda Cathedral and the Prometheus Caves before returning to Kutaisi for a city tour. On your final day, return to Tbilisi by the scenic upper Imereti Road and discover the Katshki Pillar, a natural limestone formation with a church perched on top. Stop in Mtskheta, Georgia’s ancient capital, and view Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, the second-largest church in the country. See the 6th-century Jvari Monastery on a cliff’s edge. Upon returning to Tbilisi, celebrate with a gala dinner and a national folk show. At the end of your tour, you will have a deeper understanding of Georgian cuisine and wine.
Kutaisi - Prometheus Cave - Sataplia Cave
Kutaisi city Motsameta Monastery Gelati Monastery Prometheus cave Kutaisi city - one of the most beautiful and ancient Georgian cities, the land of Argonauts, situated in West Georgia on the banks of the picturesque Rioni River. ( Without stops) Motsameta Monastery. It is located 6km out of Kutaisi, off the Gelati road. Take the turning marked by a photo of the church and follow this track for a couple of kilometres. This little monastery has a spectacular setting on a cliff-top promontory above a bend of the Tskhaltsitela River. Situated dizzily high above the ravine of the Tskhaltsitela River, the monastery offers awe-inspiring views of the river and the surrounding countryside from any number of buildings and points on the grounds. Extremely isolated and seldom visited by tourists. Gelati Monastery. This perfectly restored outstanding monument of Georgian architecture was the centre of spiritual and scientific life of the Middle Ages, the tomb of Georgian rulers, the cult place for pilgrims. It is located 1 km from the city of Kutaisi and is under UNESCO protection as an object of cultural and historical legacy. In fact Gelati is a rich historical architectural complex comprising the ancient monastery, the bell tower, the church and the academy set up in 1106 by the great ruler of Georgia David the Builder. Thus, Gelati was not only the spiritual centre of the country but also the largest centre of culture, history and science. David the Builder, who wanted to create a large educational centre in his country, gathered the best Georgian scientists in the academy. In Gelati there was a big and rich library, the teachers and scientists in the academy were the most educated people of the time. Prometheus cave is the biggest cave in Georgia. Although only one tenth is open for tourists. These caves belong to Imereti Protected Areas, and are quite close – you can easily visit both in one day. Driving through dense forests of West Georgian mountains, you’ll suddenly run into a tourist center of Prometheus cave. There is a worldwide known legend of Prometheus, who stole fire from the gods, for which he was punished and chained to Khvamli Mountain, which can be seen from Prometheus Cave, one of the most adventurous places in Georgia. We may not believe in legends, but we definitely believe in a beauty of Prometheus cave. Here you can find a very special form of stalactites, stalagmites, petrified stone waterfalls and hanging curtains, underground River and lakes – all this on a nice 1.4km walk in mysterious and cool atmosphere and short boat trip if interested.
Tour to Mestia from Tbilisi
Day 1: Becho-Mestia. You'll be picked up at your location of choice in Tbilisi, then set off directly for Mestia. The road passes the Enguri Hydro Power Plant dam as you enter the Enguri River valley. Then you'll visit the village of Becho, famous for its magnificent view of the spear-shaped double summit of Mt. Ushba. From there, the road passes through medieval villages, giving you an up-close look at towers built between the 9th and 12th centuries. The famous towers, with their unique architecture and historical role in Georgia, represent UNESCO World Heritage Sites. You'll arrive by evening in Mestia, the main town of the Svaneti region.Day 2: Mestia. Spend the day getting to know the incredible mountain town of Mestia and its surrounding villages. You'll start by visiting the Margiani Tower Museum, followed by the globally famous Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography, Mestia. The trip will continue to neighboring villages, where you'll have a chance to explore medieval churches and chapels.Day 3: Mestia-Ushguli. From Mestia, you'll travel to Ushguli, the highest-altitude inhabited village in Europe, at 2,100 meters. Ushguli sits at the bottom of Mount Shkhara, and consists of four villages: Chvibani, Zhibani, Chazhashi and Murqmeli. Enjoy stunning views of Mount Shkhara, before returning to Mestia.Day 4: Zugdidi-Archeopolis. Descend from the mountain region around Mestia to Zugdidi, the central town of the Samegrelo region. Here you'll see a medieval castle and the Dadiani Dukes Palace, and will also be able to visit the Zugdidi Museum where you'll encounter the famous Napoleon's Mask. Your next destination is Archeopolis in the ancient town of Kolheti – the site of the Golden Fleece in Greek mythology. Learn about this fascinating city that played a pivotal role in the 7th century Byzantine-Sasanian War. You will stay the night in Kutaisi.Day 5: Kutaisi-Gelati-Tbilisi. Start the day with a visit to Bagrat Cathedral, the masterpiece of Georgian medieval architecture, built in the 11th century. Next, you'll visit the famous Motsameta and Gelati monasteries, founded by King David IV, which served as the cultural and intellectual center of Georgia. Return to Tbilisi.The tour includes all transportation, full-time guide and accommodation. Accommodation choice is offered up front and confirmed by customer. The accommodation can be hotels, guest houses and apartments. The accommodation will be chosen in price range set by our side. After confirmation, the company does not take responsibility for accommodation quality.
8 Days Tour from Kutaisi in Georgia
Saturday - arrival day - Meeting at Kutaisi airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi;Sunday - breakfast and leisure day in Tbilisi, night in a hotel in Tbilisi;Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday - Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Check out from hotel and transfer to Kutaisi airport for departure.