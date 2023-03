Anyone with an interest in ancient Marquesan civilisation shouldn’t leave Atuona without a visit to the Tehueto petroglyphs. You’ll find a massive rock with prolific carvings on two sides, including stylised human figures.

Hidden high up in the Tahauku Valley, the petroglyphs are a good walk from Tahauku Bay (approximately 2.5km inland), but it’s usually quite overgrown and the path is confusing; we suggest hiring a guide (ask at your pension).