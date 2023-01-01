Musée de Valence

This great museum adjoining the cathedral offers a comprehensive and well-organised collection of art and archaeology from the Rhône Valley. Of particular interest are the superb mosaics and artefacts dating from the Roman era, as well as the series of red chalk sketches and paintings by Hubert Robert (1733–1808). There is also a lovely vaulted gallery. For knockout views of the city and the Rhône Valley, head to the top floor, which has a belvédère (viewpoint).