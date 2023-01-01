Cité du Chocolat Valrhona

Death by chocolate! On the main road in Tain l'Hermitage, the Cité du Chocolat is a chocoholic's dream come true. This vast complex run by famous chocolatier Valrhona, one of the world's leading chocolate manufacturers, takes you through each stage of the production process thanks to extremely well-thought-out interactive displays, workshops and hands-on exhibits. Of course, the supersized adjoining boutique is a treasure trove of chocolate goodies. And yes, it includes tastings.