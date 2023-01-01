Though it's located 3km south of the centre, Arnaud Soubeyran is the best place to discover the Montélimar nougat connection. An intriguing multimedia museum traces the history of the sweet delicacy, which has been made here since 1837. Come in the morning to see the complete process of nougat production. Afterwards, you can sample a few varieties and browse the myriad combinations (fig and walnut is our favourite) in the gift shop.

It also has a pleasant restaurant (open lunchtime) and a tearoom where you can nibble on homemade cakes and other sweets.