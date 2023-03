Watch morning cheese-making at this working dairy farm – exceptional Tomme, Vacherin and l'Avalin (a strong-tasting, hard cheese made nowhere else) – or catch the 5.30pm milking, before enjoying the final product at the attached restaurant, L'Étable d'Alain. Call ahead or ask at the dairy shop in town, La Fermette de Claudine, to check it's visiting season.

It's 1km towards Col de l’Iseran from Val Village.