Welcome to Toulouse
Toulouse has one of the largest universities outside Paris: at its core this southwestern French city is home to students and scientists. French aeronautical history continues to be innovated in the Airbus factory outside town. But Toulouse knows how to have a good time, whether in teeming food markets, salons de thé or the thick of its smouldering jazz, techno and rock scenes. From the tips of dusky pink spires to its loudest bars, time spent in Toulouse truly has a rose-tinted sheen.
Top experiences in Toulouse
Toulouse activities
Toulouse Sightseeing Bus Tour
Board an open-topped minibus and start your tour where you will observe the most famous attractions and historic monuments of Toulouse, also known as the “Ville Rose” such as the St Sernin basilica, the Canal du Midi, the St Etienne cathedral, or even the Pont Neuf.Enjoy a 70-minute tour from your comfortable seat, listening to stories and anecdotes with an audio-guide in 8 languages (English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian, Chinese, Japanese).Itinerary of your tour:1) Armenie Square2) Wilson Square3) Saint-Etienne Cathedral4) Roman Walls5) Bowls Green / Royal Garden6) Private Mansions (Renaissance)7) Carmes Market8) Law Courts9) Natural History Museum12) Botanical gardens and park13) "Allée des demoiselles"14) Canal du midi15) Historic covered market16) Les Augustins convent buildings17) Assézat family mansion18) "The old" New bridge19) Allegorical sculptures of the Mediterranean sea and the Atlantic20) Modern and contemporary art museum "Les abattoirs"21) Catalan Bridge22) Roman Walls23) Tobacco workshops24) Saint Sernin Basilica (except on Sunday 10:30am and 12:30am)25) Jeanne d'Arc Square26) Multimedia library
Carcassonne Sightseeing Tour
Carcassonne being the starting point to discover the surroundings, making up for a full day excursion. For instance Carcassonne ( the cité) in the morning, then the afternoon the village of Minerve and the oil factory of Bize.Another suggestion with a full day tour of Carcassonne, the surroundings and back to Carcassonne including a meal. The old town of Mirepoix and on the way back to Carcassonne a special wine tasting, the first sparkling wine, the ancestor of Champagne : Blanquette from the town of Limoux.Full day tour from Carcassonne to Toulouse for instance including the meal and return to Carcassonne, going to Toulouse at the St Sernin Church, the Capitole, the old historic town, the river banks.
Private Transfer Toulouse Airport to Lourdes
No more stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle while arriving or departing from Toulouse for your spiritual or leisure trip to Lourdes. Just enter your details when you book online, pay in advance and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Toulouse airport (TLS). Travel in a spacious private vehicle for up to 8 passengers. This is the best way while arriving or departing in the City of Toulouse. This is a private transfer only for you and your travel companions. The driver will be waiting at Toulouse airport (TLS) with the placard with your name.The transfer can be from Airport to Hotel or Hotel to Airport.
Private Toulouse Transfer Airport to Hotel
No more stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle while arriving or departing from Toulouse. Just enter your details when you book online, pay in advance and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Toulouse airport (TLS). Travel in a spacious private vehicle for up to 8 passengers. This is the best way while arriving or departing in the City of Toulouse. This is a private transfer only for you and your travel companions. The driver will be waiting at Toulouse airport (TLS) with the placard with your name. You will receive the contact details by sms or by email. Transfer one way to or from Airport.
3 Day Private Lourdes Pilgrimage Tour
Day 1 - Toulouse - LourdesA Private Car Transfer from Toulouse Airport or Station to Lourdes Hotel Astoria Vatican 3* or similar (2.5h drive). Dinner at Hotel is included. After Dinner you can start you pilgrimage with the breathtaking candlelight procession. Overnight at hotel.Day 2 - LourdesBuffet Breakfast at Hotel.Later a Private Guide will help to discover all the secrets of Lourdes. From the visit of the Grotto of Massabielle to the holy bath. Lunch & Dinner at Hotel are included. Evening again you can participate to the candlelight procession. Overnight at hotel.Day 3 - Lourdes - ToulouseBuffet Breakfast at Hotel.According to your flight timings transfer by Private Car to Toulouse Airport (2.5h drive).
Toulouse Private Guided Walking Tour
After being picked up at your hotel, depart with your licensed tour guide and first discover Saint Sernin Basilica, one of the most glorious churches on the medieval pilgrimage road to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, a masterpiece of Romanesque art. This exquisite church, built in the 11th to 13th centuries, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Constructed from the red bricks typical of Toulouse, the Basilica has a five-aisled nave and three-aisled transept in the Romanesque style. After the visit of the Basilica, head towards the 'Couvent des Jacobins' Church. A beautiful example of Southern Gothic architecture, the Couvent des Jacobins was founded as a Dominican monastery in the 13th century. Built between 1260 and 1292 it was constructed entirely from the red bricks of Toulouse and has a similar tower as the Basilique Saint-Sernin. The massive and austere exterior contrasts with the delicate interior architecture. Inside the convent's church, the two-aisled nave features inspiring vaulting with the famous palm-frond shaped ribs radiating from seven central piers in the choir. Finally, end the tour with the visit of the 'Capitole' the city's Town Hall located on the main square of Toulouse. The name "Capitole" referred not only to the Roman Capitol but also to the Capitulum which was the chapter of the governing magistrates. In the 20th century, the structures surrounding the vast Place du Capitole were redesigned. Some of the interior of the Capitole can be traced back to the 16th century, but the current façade, 135 metres long and built of the characteristic pink brick in Neoclassical style, dates from 1750. The eight columns represent the original eight Capitouls. A thorough redesign of the Place du Capitole in 1995 reserved the space for pedestrians. Today the Capitole houses the city hall, as well as the Theater, an opera company and a symphony orchestra. The Salle des Illustres contains 19th century works of art and sculptures that represent the most famous persons originating from Toulouse.