Toulouse Private Guided Walking Tour

After being picked up at your hotel, depart with your licensed tour guide and first discover Saint Sernin Basilica, one of the most glorious churches on the medieval pilgrimage road to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, a masterpiece of Romanesque art. This exquisite church, built in the 11th to 13th centuries, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Constructed from the red bricks typical of Toulouse, the Basilica has a five-aisled nave and three-aisled transept in the Romanesque style. After the visit of the Basilica, head towards the 'Couvent des Jacobins' Church. A beautiful example of Southern Gothic architecture, the Couvent des Jacobins was founded as a Dominican monastery in the 13th century. Built between 1260 and 1292 it was constructed entirely from the red bricks of Toulouse and has a similar tower as the Basilique Saint-Sernin. The massive and austere exterior contrasts with the delicate interior architecture. Inside the convent's church, the two-aisled nave features inspiring vaulting with the famous palm-frond shaped ribs radiating from seven central piers in the choir. Finally, end the tour with the visit of the 'Capitole' the city's Town Hall located on the main square of Toulouse. The name "Capitole" referred not only to the Roman Capitol but also to the Capitulum which was the chapter of the governing magistrates. In the 20th century, the structures surrounding the vast Place du Capitole were redesigned. Some of the interior of the Capitole can be traced back to the 16th century, but the current façade, 135 metres long and built of the characteristic pink brick in Neoclassical style, dates from 1750. The eight columns represent the original eight Capitouls. A thorough redesign of the Place du Capitole in 1995 reserved the space for pedestrians. Today the Capitole houses the city hall, as well as the Theater, an opera company and a symphony orchestra. The Salle des Illustres contains 19th century works of art and sculptures that represent the most famous persons originating from Toulouse.