Independent Chamonix and Mont Blanc Tour

After boarding an air-conditioned coach in Geneva in the morning, relax on an unforgettable 1.5-hour drive across the Switzerland-France border and through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. This stunning Alpine village is situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters). Choose from three tour options below. Each include round-trip coach transport, with a local assistant on board to answer any questions you have. On arrival in Chamonix, you are free to explore as you wish until you need to meet your coach at the agreed departure time later in the day.Transport Only (6 hours)For those crunched for time (or scared of heights), this half-day option is ideal. When you arrive in Chamonix, you'll have the rest of the morning to explore independently. Enjoy picturesque mountain views around every corner as you discover the town’s many delights, such as Parc Loisir, Musée Alpin, Lac Gaillands and Atelier Les Racines. Cozy up at a typical French bistro or chic Alpine chalet to indulge in the satisfying Savoyard specialty: fondue. Board the coach in the afternoon for the ride back to Geneva. Aerial Cable Car (6 hours)This option includes a ticket for the famous Aiguille du Midi cable car. Ride up to 12,605 feet (3,842 meters) to a landing of permanent snow and ice, where you’ll be treated to jaw-dropping panoramas of Mont Blanc and the surrounding French, Swiss and Italian Alps. On a clear day, you may even see the Matterhorn; an icon of Switzerland. Sip hot chocolate or enjoy a meal at one of the highest restaurants in the world, overlooking the snow-capped peaks.Re-board the coach at midday for the drive back to Geneva.Aerial Cable Car and Glacier Train (10 hours)Enjoy an action-packed day in the Alps with this independent full-day option — the complete experience! Explore the beautiful town of Chamonix then head for the Aiguille du Midi cable car and admire the incredible views from the ride. Before or after this, depending on your schedule, hop on the Montenvers railway and ride up to Mer de Glace. Descend by gondola onto the glacier, where you can walk through ice caves that are carved out into the heart of the ice.You also now have the possibility to add lunch to your tour!Starter: buffet of salads, bread and soup Main course: choose chicken or fish with vegetables or veggie dishDessert of the day: varies depending on the dayRe-board the coach in the evening for the drive back to Geneva.