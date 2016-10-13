Welcome to Chamonix
Chamonix and Mont Blanc
Book your tour to include the services of an expert guide to enjoy your trip to the full, then hop aboard your air-conditioned coach in central Geneva and enjoy an unforgettable 90-minute drive through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. Situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc — the highest peak in both the Alps and Western Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters) — Chamonix is widely considered France’s most iconic Alpine town. For your Chamonix and Mont Blanc day trip, choose from the tour options below.
Independent Chamonix and Mont Blanc Tour
After boarding an air-conditioned coach in Geneva in the morning, relax on an unforgettable 1.5-hour drive across the Switzerland-France border and through the picturesque Arve Valley to Chamonix. This stunning Alpine village is situated at the foot of majestic Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe at 15,780 feet (4,800 meters). Choose from three tour options below. Each include round-trip coach transport, with a local assistant on board to answer any questions you have. On arrival in Chamonix, you are free to explore as you wish until you need to meet your coach at the agreed departure time later in the day.Transport Only (6 hours)For those crunched for time (or scared of heights), this half-day option is ideal. When you arrive in Chamonix, you'll have the rest of the morning to explore independently. Enjoy picturesque mountain views around every corner as you discover the town’s many delights, such as Parc Loisir, Musée Alpin, Lac Gaillands and Atelier Les Racines. Cozy up at a typical French bistro or chic Alpine chalet to indulge in the satisfying Savoyard specialty: fondue. Board the coach in the afternoon for the ride back to Geneva. Aerial Cable Car (6 hours)This option includes a ticket for the famous Aiguille du Midi cable car. Ride up to 12,605 feet (3,842 meters) to a landing of permanent snow and ice, where you’ll be treated to jaw-dropping panoramas of Mont Blanc and the surrounding French, Swiss and Italian Alps. On a clear day, you may even see the Matterhorn; an icon of Switzerland. Sip hot chocolate or enjoy a meal at one of the highest restaurants in the world, overlooking the snow-capped peaks.Re-board the coach at midday for the drive back to Geneva.Aerial Cable Car and Glacier Train (10 hours)Enjoy an action-packed day in the Alps with this independent full-day option — the complete experience! Explore the beautiful town of Chamonix then head for the Aiguille du Midi cable car and admire the incredible views from the ride. Before or after this, depending on your schedule, hop on the Montenvers railway and ride up to Mer de Glace. Descend by gondola onto the glacier, where you can walk through ice caves that are carved out into the heart of the ice.You also now have the possibility to add lunch to your tour!Starter: buffet of salads, bread and soup Main course: choose chicken or fish with vegetables or veggie dishDessert of the day: varies depending on the dayRe-board the coach in the evening for the drive back to Geneva.
Chamonix French Alps Day Tour from Geneva
Your day trip to Chamonix departs from the Hotel Warwick in central Geneva. After boarding the open-top bus — with a retractable glass roof in case of chilly weather conditions — sit back and enjoy unobstructed views of the gorgeous Swiss and French Alps as you travel through the Arve Valley.On your 90-minute drive, enjoy an informative overview of Geneva, Chamonix and the surrounding Alps region from your audio headset, with commentary available in eight languages. Cross the Swiss border into France and arrive in Chamonix, surrounded by majestic mountains and glaciers. This picturesque Alpine town is nestled at the foot of imposing Mont Blanc, the largest peak in Europe.Thanks to your morning departure, arrive in Chamonix before the busy crowds arrive. Plus, if you have upgraded to enjoy the all-inclusive experience, your pre-ordered lift and train tickets allow you to avoid the long queues. After your guide drops you off in front of the Aiguille du Midi cable car, you're free to spend the rest of the day at your leisure. Wander by foot to discover the town’s many delights, such as Parc Loisir, Musée Alpin, Lac Gaillands or Atelier Les Racines.With your all-inclusive upgrade, take the Aiguille du Midi cable car up to 12,605 feet (3,842 meters) to a landing of permanent snow and ice for stunning panoramas of Mont Blanc and the surrounding French, Swiss and Italian Alps. At the summit, experience 'Step into the Void,' an enclosed glass platform that lets you hover weightlessly above the snow-covered valley.Then, if you have opted for the gourmet lunch, head back to town to Le Bistrot, an elegant Michelin-star restaurant. Here, dine on three courses of refined, innovative local French cuisine. See the Itinerary for a sample menu.After your lunch, take the Montenvers railway to the Mer de Glace, descend by gondola onto the glacier and explore the ice caves that are carved out into the heart of the ice.In the late afternoon board the open-top bus and enjoy more commentary on your scenic ride back to Geneva, this time via the north side of the valley.
Private Departure Transfer: Geneva or Chamonix Hotel to Geneva Airport
With this private transfer service, your professional and friendly driver will pick you up at your Geneva city hotel or your Chamonix hotel and take you on the approximate 20-minute drive from the city to the Geneva airport or the 90-minute drive across the French-Swiss border from Chamonix. When making a booking, you must provide your flight details and your hotel accommodation details.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Chamonix Sightseeing Tour from Geneva
In 1924 Chamonix hosted the first Winter Olympic Games. Skiing was introduced in Chamonix at the end of the 19th century by Dr Payot. Nowadays, Chamonix is the most famous mountain village and Mont Blanc the highest mount of Europe. In the morning, ride the Aiguille du Midi cable car, the highest in Europe, climb more than 2700m and enjoy the unique journey between the ground and the sky with year-round snow! On a clear day, you may even see the Mattherhorn, the famous Swiss peak and icon of Switzerland – it’s even found on packages of delicious Toblerone chocolate. For lunch, enjoy the fine french cuisine. Our restaurant is situated in the center of the village, on the way you will discover the mountain architecture of the Alps. In the afternoon, board the little red cogwheel train to Glacier Mer de Glace. It takes about twenty minutes to climb the 1,000 meters up to the Montenvers-Mer de Glace attraction. The track climbs the mountainside running through the forest, tunnels cut through the rock and over viaducts. You enter the realm of the high mountains, and round the last bend you'll feel the magic: you've arrived at your destination at the foot of the famous Mer de Glace glacier, at an altitude of 1,913m.
Chamonix Ski Tour from Geneva with Aiguille du Midi Cable Car
Make your own way to the prearranged location in central Geneva, then hop inside a comfortable coach and set off on a scenic 90-minute drive across the France-Switzerland border. Pass through the stunning Arve Valley before arriving at Chamonix, a famous Alpine village that sits in the shadow of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the European Alps.If you’ve opted for a full-day ski pass, strap on your provided boots and skis, and venture out onto the slopes. Your pass will be for the Brevént or Grands Montets ski areas, both located within the Chamonix Valley. Whether you are a novice or a competent skier, you’ll be able to find a run to suit your skill level. Experience the thrill of zooming down the slopes, surrounded by gigantic mountain peaks and valleys, which act as a reminder of nature’s power.If you've elected for the half-day ski pass, begin your day with a ride on the Aiguille du Midi cable car. The 20-minute ride will take you to the top of this rocky peak. At the summit, you’ll be rewarded with fabulous views of Mont Blanc, the Chamonix Valley and the many peaks of the French, Swiss and Italian Alps. Grab a hot chocolate in the cafe or watch skiers flying down the slopes below.Descend back down to Chamonix, then get kitted out for an afternoon of skiing. Use your half-day ski pass to access the slopes of the Brevént or Grands Montets ski areas. Experience the exhilaration of cruising down immaculate pistes while practicing your skiing skills.In the early evening, depart from Chamonix and return to the original start point in Geneva, where your experience concludes.