Walking Historical Tour of Biarritz

A prime destination forever branded by the passage of Napoleon III and the famous Eugenie, Biarritz has always been one of France’s most welcoming towns. A century ago, thanks to the Empress Eugenie, the little whaling town became a fashionable summer resort that, through the years, has stayed open to the outside world without ever losing its identity.From the blue domed Russian Orthodox Church, constructed in the 19th century for visiting Russian aristocrats, to the St. Eugenie’s Church by the old harbour discover the city’s landmarks, which capture the architectural metamorphosis at the turn of the 20th century. This private guided tour will also take you to the most beautiful sights of the “Pearl of the Basque coast” like the Virgin Rock where you can see the whole Basque coast and Spain in the distance. To finish we’ll stop at the Food market for a cup of coffee to really appreciate its particular atmosphere.