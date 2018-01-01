Welcome to Biarritz
Top experiences in Biarritz
Walking Historical Tour of Biarritz
A prime destination forever branded by the passage of Napoleon III and the famous Eugenie, Biarritz has always been one of France’s most welcoming towns. A century ago, thanks to the Empress Eugenie, the little whaling town became a fashionable summer resort that, through the years, has stayed open to the outside world without ever losing its identity.From the blue domed Russian Orthodox Church, constructed in the 19th century for visiting Russian aristocrats, to the St. Eugenie’s Church by the old harbour discover the city’s landmarks, which capture the architectural metamorphosis at the turn of the 20th century. This private guided tour will also take you to the most beautiful sights of the “Pearl of the Basque coast” like the Virgin Rock where you can see the whole Basque coast and Spain in the distance. To finish we’ll stop at the Food market for a cup of coffee to really appreciate its particular atmosphere.
Biarritz Local Market Guided Visit with Tasting
You’ll make your way around from stall to stall enjoying delicious foie gras, fresh oysters and seafood, specialty cured ham from Bayonne, local cheese and wines, coffee and Basque cake. This guided lunch tour will introduce you to the hot spots of the market that you’ll surely want to hit again during your stay.
Basque Cooking Class in Biarritz
Enjoy 90 minutes hands on cooking experience in our brand new fully equipped kitchen with the chef. Participate at your own rhythm and then sit and enjoy the delicious 3 course meal you've helped to create. Local wines are happily included.
2 Hour Surf Lesson in Hossegor
Option for a morning or afternoon surf lesson. We offer a larger selection of surfboard onsite. The sandy beach is a safe learning environment for both adults and children. Restaurant located on the beach. The 2-hour surf lesson comes with a personal instructor, as a result classes are limited to no more than 8 people. Our surf instructors have all the diplomas required by the French state, French Surfing Federation as well as an International Surf Diploma (International Surfing Association-ISA) and are qualified lifesavers (BNSSA).
San Sebastian and Biarritz Private Day Tour
Experience this private tour visiting San Sebastian and Biarritz, considered the most beautiful cities along the Basque and the Basque-French coast.Enjoy this private guided tour, where you will feel the experience of being where famous past history celebrities used to come to rest and enjoy the places. People like Napoleon III, Victor Hugo the famous french writer and many more. The tour includes private air conditioned transport, private guide serviced tour, all entrance fees, all transport costs, private driver.Magnificent drive along the coast watching the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful beaches of France.
Dinner at a local s home in Biarritz
Take a break from being a tourist and become one with the Basque culture. Come dine at Philibert’s house. Philibert, a chef by trade, will open his home to you and treat you to some of the Basque Countries most delicious and traditional meals. A three course meal, using seasonal and local products will be served and paired with the perfect wine. Philibert's home is situated over the beautiful “Cotes des Basques” beach in Biarritz and is only a short stroll from the town centre and also an easy location to arrive by Taxi. Philibert has a wealth of knowledge on both French and the Basque cuisine and culture and will surely provide you with some good laughs and entertainment over your dinner.