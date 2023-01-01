In the delightful Ville d'Été (Summer Quarter), Arcachon's deep sandy beach, Plage d'Arcachon, is flanked by two piers. Lively Jetée Thiers is at the western end, from where boats yo-yo across the water to Cap Ferret. The eastern pier, Jetée d'Eyrac has an old-fashioned carousel, a vintage Big Wheel and the town's turreted casino. The sheltered basin in which Arcachon sits means the water is always absolutely flat calm and ideal for families – a far cry from most Atlantic beaches.