Arcachon

The dune of Pilat

A long-time oyster-harvesting area on the southern side of the tranquil, triangular Bassin d'Arcachon (Arcachon Bay), this seaside town lured bourgeois Bordelaise at the end of the 19th century. Its four little quarters are romantically named for each of the seasons, with villas that evoke the town's golden past amid a scattering of 1950s architecture.

  Plage d'Arcachon

    Plage d’Arcachon

    Arcachon

    In the delightful Ville d'Été (Summer Quarter), Arcachon's deep sandy beach, Plage d'Arcachon, is flanked by two piers. Lively Jetée Thiers is at the…

  Ville d'Hiver

    Ville d’Hiver

    Arcachon

    On the tree-covered hillside south of the Ville d'Été, the century-old Ville d'Hiver (Winter Quarter) has more than 300 villas, many decorated with…

  Aquarium

    Aquarium

    Arcachon

    In a wooden shack opposite the casino, this aquarium has a small collection of Atlantic fish in floodlit tanks.

