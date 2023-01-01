Phare du Cap Ferret

Scale 258 steps inside the cape's 53m-tall, red-and-white lighthouse for a stunning view of Cap Ferret, the Bassin d'Arcachon and the stunning Dune du Pilat. Interactive exhibits inside the lighthouse complement the climb. In the surrounding park, a small exhibition inside the Blockhaus du Parc du Phare – a concrete bunker with 2m-thick walls built by occupying Germans in 1940 – explains how the original lighthouse was destroyed by dynamite in 1944. The current lighthouse was built in 1947.