Welcome to Arcachon
Arcachon's generous swathe of golden-sand beach seethes with sun-seekers in summer, but there are plenty of equally sandy but less-crowded beaches, including the lovely Plage des Arbousiers, just a short bike ride away.
Top experiences in Arcachon
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Arcachon activities
Arcachon Half-Day Trip from Bordeaux
To begin your small-group tour, leave Bordeaux in the morning and travel by air-conditioned minivan to the beautiful Bay of Arcachon. During your 55-minute journey, your knowledgeable guide will recount some interesting facts about the region.The tour starts with a visit to Pyla Dune (Dune du Pyla), the largest sand dune in Europe. Hike to the top of the dune and enjoy fantastic views of the Landes forest, the Bay of Arcachon and the Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will drive you to one of the many local oyster farms, for which this area is famous. Meet the oyster producer and learn more about the traditional methods of oyster cultivation while enjoying a complimentary tasting of six fresh Arcachon oysters accompanied by a glass of white wine.
Bordeaux Super Saver: Arcachon, Lunch and Médoc
Arcachon Bay Half-Day Trip (morning)You’ll be picked up from central Bordeaux near Place des Quinconces for your half-day trip to Arcachon. Travel 45 minutes by air-conditioned minivan to the beautiful Bay of Arcachon, learning facts about the region from your guide along the way.When you arrive, start with a visit to Pyla Dune (Dune du Pyla), the biggest sand dune in Europe. Hike to the top of the dune and enjoy amazing views of the Landes forest, the Bay of Arcachon and the Atlantic Ocean. Next, drive through the beautiful villages surrounding the Bay of Arcachon. Your guide will then take you to one of the many local oyster farms, for which this area is famous. Meet an oyster producer and learn about the traditional methods of oyster cultivation as you enjoy a tasting of six fresh Arcachon oysters paired with a glass of white wine.Then, head back to Bordeaux to enjoy a picnic lunch with your group before your afternoon tour. Médoc Wine Tour (afternoon)After lunch, drive along the scenic Château Route of Bordeaux's lovely Médoc wine region. Admire views of famous châteaux such as Margaux, Latour or Mouton-Rothschild, and stop along the way for photo opportunities and commentary from your guide.Arrive at the first château, a charming family-run estate. Visit the vineyards, tour the traditional vat room and discover the cellar before taking part in a wine workshop. You'll experience the steps of a proper tasting and learn to identify the flavors and aromas. Practice these techniques as you sample some of the château's wines.Next, head to a classified growth château, one of the most prestigious châteaux in the region. The exact château visited varies, but may include Lamarque, Chasse-Spleen, Siran, Gruaud-Larose, Lagrange or Lascombes. Visit the vineyards and the vat room, and learn about the winemaking process from vine to bottle. Taste more wine paired with French appetizers including local cheese, fresh bread and saucisson (dried sausage).You’ll head back to Bordeaux in the evening to conclude your full-day tour.
Bordeaux City Pass
Available for 24, 48 or 72 consecutive hours, the Bordeaux CityPass offers free or reduced-price access to services and attractions. The card is activated upon the first use. A practical guidebook is provided with each CityPass at the same time as the card. All the sites included are listed in this brochure.This pass will give you access to the following museums, attractions, tours and transport. It also offers discounts on a large variety of things to do in Bordeaux which will help make your visit easy and hassle free. Free entry to museums: Bernard Magrez Cultural Institute Aquitaine Museum CAPC Contemporary Art Museum Fine Arts Museum Museum of Decorative Arts and Design Customs National Museum Free entrance to La Cité du Vin before 12 pm Free entry to attractions: Pey Berland Tower The Palais Rohan - guided tour in French only The Grosse Cloche Cailhau Gate Saint Michel Tower Archeological site of Saint Seurin Frugès-Le Corbusier Free city tours: Visiotour - Panoramic and audio-guided tour of Bordeaux. By double-decker bus Free Bordeaux UNESCO guided tour (depending on availability) Walking guided tour for 2-hour Public Transport (tramway, bus, river shuttle) for 24H, 48H or 72H. Take the opportunity to visit others monuments with free entrance: The Submarine Base, The Creation Franche MuseumTake advantage of some discounts too! Visit and wine tasting at the Wine and Trade Museum Cap Sciences, science and technology exhibition center Visits and tasting in wine estates : Châteaux Pape Clément, Saint-Ahon, le Taillan 1/2 day wine trips in the vineyards by coach Sightseeing «bateau mouche» tour on the Garonne river Wine cruises on the Gironde estuary, lunch or dinner cruises on the Garonne river With augmented reality mode, discover Bordeaux in the 18th century with the digital shelve Imayana Discover the Area of Bordeaux with the 72H city pass (valid for 7 days) and enjoy the following tours for free: Underground Saint-Emilion - guided tour Citadel of Blaye - guided tour Arcachon - visit of the winter district Get the following discount with the 72H city pass: UNESCO World Heritage site: The Abbey of la Sauve-Majeure Prehistoric cave of Pair non Pair Medieval castles of Villandraut and Cazeneuve Châteaux of Cadillac, Vayres and La Brède
Arcachon Helicopter Scenic Tour
Take off for an helicopter ride over one of the most beautiful regions of France: Arcachon basin. You will take off from the airfield of Arcachon-La Teste de Buch, and fly over the Dune du Pilat and on the north of the Banc d'Arguin. You will have the opportunity to look upon the deep sea atlantic before passing the Cap Ferret Pyla. You will then come upon the Arcachon basin and notice the differents lights that are always moving, shining and following the gentle swell of the current under the warm gaze of an everlasting sun. The bird island with its waterfront and beaches will no longer have any secrets for you. The east coast, the mouth of the Leyre river, and the journey between the cities of Gujan Mestras and Le Teich will present itself before your eyes. After landing, you will be given a certificate and a bag of treats.