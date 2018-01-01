Bordeaux Super Saver: Arcachon, Lunch and Médoc

Arcachon Bay Half-Day Trip (morning)You’ll be picked up from central Bordeaux near Place des Quinconces for your half-day trip to Arcachon. Travel 45 minutes by air-conditioned minivan to the beautiful Bay of Arcachon, learning facts about the region from your guide along the way.When you arrive, start with a visit to Pyla Dune (Dune du Pyla), the biggest sand dune in Europe. Hike to the top of the dune and enjoy amazing views of the Landes forest, the Bay of Arcachon and the Atlantic Ocean. Next, drive through the beautiful villages surrounding the Bay of Arcachon. Your guide will then take you to one of the many local oyster farms, for which this area is famous. Meet an oyster producer and learn about the traditional methods of oyster cultivation as you enjoy a tasting of six fresh Arcachon oysters paired with a glass of white wine.Then, head back to Bordeaux to enjoy a picnic lunch with your group before your afternoon tour. Médoc Wine Tour (afternoon)After lunch, drive along the scenic Château Route of Bordeaux's lovely Médoc wine region. Admire views of famous châteaux such as Margaux, Latour or Mouton-Rothschild, and stop along the way for photo opportunities and commentary from your guide.Arrive at the first château, a charming family-run estate. Visit the vineyards, tour the traditional vat room and discover the cellar before taking part in a wine workshop. You'll experience the steps of a proper tasting and learn to identify the flavors and aromas. Practice these techniques as you sample some of the château's wines.Next, head to a classified growth château, one of the most prestigious châteaux in the region. The exact château visited varies, but may include Lamarque, Chasse-Spleen, Siran, Gruaud-Larose, Lagrange or Lascombes. Visit the vineyards and the vat room, and learn about the winemaking process from vine to bottle. Taste more wine paired with French appetizers including local cheese, fresh bread and saucisson (dried sausage).You’ll head back to Bordeaux in the evening to conclude your full-day tour.