Musée Mathon-Durand

Normandy

Inside a gorgeous medieval building that once belonged to a knight, this house in Neufchâtel-en-Bray contains a small but interesting museum of local culture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Historial Jeanne d’Arc, or Joan of Arc Museum, in Rouen, France.

    Historial Jeanne d'Arc

    25.33 MILES

    For an introduction to the great 15th-century heroine and the events that earned her fame – and shortly thereafter condemnation – don't miss this…

  • The Saint Ouen Abbey Church in Rouen, France.

    Abbatiale St-Ouen

    25.13 MILES

    This largely empty 14th-century abbey is a gloriously sublime and quite stunning example of the Rayonnant Gothic style, with a colossal interior dappled…

  • Facade of the Rouen Gothic cathedral.

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    25.38 MILES

    Rouen’s stunning Gothic cathedral, built between the late 12th and 16th centuries, was famously the subject of a series of canvases painted by Monet at…

  • The Panorama XXL 360 degrees museum Rouen, France, known for its huge panoramic canvas depicting natural & historic city settings.

    Panorama XXL

    25.74 MILES

    In a large, circular column on the waterfront, Panorama XXL is a massive 360-degree exhibition offering in-depth exploring of one astonishing landscape,…

  • The Fine Arts Museum of Rouen, France.

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    25.14 MILES

    Housed in a very grand structure flung up in 1870, Rouen’s simply outstanding fine-arts museum features canvases by Rubens, Modigliani, Pissarro, Renoir,…

  • Église St-Maclou

    Église St-Maclou

    25.3 MILES

    This supreme example of the Flamboyant Gothic–style church was built between 1437 and 1521, but much of the decoration dates from the Renaissance. The…

  • Palais de Justice

    Palais de Justice

    25.33 MILES

    The ornately Gothic Law Courts, little more than a shell at the end of WWII, have been restored to their early-16th-century glory. On rue Jeanne d'Arc,…

  • Memorial du 19 Août 1942

    Memorial du 19 Août 1942

    21.21 MILES

    This museum commemorates the Dieppe Raid of 1942, in which a mostly Canadian force of over 6000 men, backed up by 300 ships and 800 aircraft, landed on…

Nearby Normandy attractions

1. Dieppe Canadian War Cemetery

20.15 MILES

Many of the Canadians who died in the Dieppe Raid of 1942 are buried at this peaceful site framed by rolling fields. The cemetery is situated 4km towards…

2. Église St-Jacques

21 MILES

Two blocks west of the port, this Norman Gothic church has been reconstructed several times since the early 13th century.

3. Dieppe Port

21 MILES

Still used by fishing vessels but dominated by pleasure craft, the port is lined with evocative old buildings.

4. Cité de la Mer

21.04 MILES

The ‘City of the Sea’ brings Dieppe’s long maritime and fishing history to life, with kid-friendly exhibits that include model ships and a fish-petting…

6. Château-Musée

21.24 MILES

Built between the 14th and 18th centuries, this imposing clifftop castle affords spectacular views of the coast. Inside, the museum explores the city’s…

7. Beach

21.29 MILES

Dieppe’s often-windy, beach is a 1.8km-long stretch of smooth pebbles, rather like the beach at Brighton across the channel. The vast lawns were laid out…

8. Musée de la Céramique

25.11 MILES

The Ceramics Museum, housed in a 17th-century building with a fine courtyard, is known for its 16th- to 19th-century faience (tin-glazed earthenware) and…