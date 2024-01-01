Musée Henri Martin

Displays include works by the Cahors-born pointillist painter Henri Martin (1893–1972). It is closed for renovation through at least 2019.
29.12 MILES
The massive ramparts and metre-thick crenellated walls of this quintessential medieval fortress (occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War)…
25.79 MILES
The Sanctuaires are seven beautiful 12th- to 14th-century chapels built into the rock-face and surrounding a central courtyard. You can see worn stones…
29.26 MILES
Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead…
0.42 MILES
The seven-span Pont Valentré, on the western side of the city, south of the train station, is one of France’s most iconic medieval bridges, built as part…
0.22 MILES
The airy nave of Cahors’ Romanesque cathedral, consecrated in 1119, is topped by two cupolas (at 18m wide, the largest in France). Some of the frescoes…
29.48 MILES
Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…
10.95 MILES
Discovered in 1922, the 1200m-long Grotte de Pech Merle is one of the few decorated caves found around the Lot Valley. It has several wonderful galleries…
29.3 MILES
The Dordogne is famous for its foie gras. You’ll see duck and goose farms dotted throughout the countryside, many of which offer guided tours and…
11.46 MILES
Little remains of St-Cirq's fortress, witness to sieges during the Hundred Years War, the Wars of Religion and long before. The crumbling walls still…
11.5 MILES
The belfry and accompanying turret of this simple 16th-century church, dedicated to Saint Cyr, rise above the village.
11.54 MILES
Eclectic collection of French furniture, African and Chinese art, and rotating exhibitions. Delightful garden.