Grande Galerie de l’Évolution

Latin Quarter

The highlight of the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle for kids is the Grande Galerie de l’Évolution, with imaginative exhibits on evolution and humankind’s effect on the global ecosystem. Level 3 has a new virtual reality room (€5; reservations recommended), while rare specimens of endangered and extinct species, kid-friendly interactive exhibits, and excellent temporary exhibits are found on the other floors. Also inside is the kid-themed science museum, Galerie des Enfants.

It's within the Jardin des Plantes.

