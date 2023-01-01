The highlight of the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle for kids is the Grande Galerie de l’Évolution, with imaginative exhibits on evolution and humankind’s effect on the global ecosystem. Level 3 has a new virtual reality room (€5; reservations recommended), while rare specimens of endangered and extinct species, kid-friendly interactive exhibits, and excellent temporary exhibits are found on the other floors. Also inside is the kid-themed science museum, Galerie des Enfants.

It's within the Jardin des Plantes.