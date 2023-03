At 74 rue du Cardinal Lemoine is the apartment where Ernest Hemingway (1899–1961) lived with his first wife, Hadley, from January 1922 until August 1923 (the interior is closed to the public). Just below was Bal au Printemps, a popular bal musette (dancing club) that served as the model for the one where Jake Barnes meets Brett Ashley in Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises.