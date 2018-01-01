Private Mont Saint-Michel Family Walking Tour

Follow your private guide and listen what the old stones have to tell and if you have children your guide will find words to engage them. Mont Saint Michel probably dates back to the year 708, when legend has it that the Archangel Michael made an appearance and ordered a monastery to be built at the very top of this pointy island. For centuries to come, the island would be a strategic stronghold for the Bretons and French, not even conquered by the English during the Hundred Years’ War. Mont Saint-Michel was built in a strong rock that measures 84 meters tall. It is pure granite and so hard that it has resisted the passage of time. Its construction has changed many times through the centuries. From the Middle Ages until the 19th century, religious and military architecture styles have combined to make it unique to such an extent that some even consider it the Eighth Wonder of the World. From the entrance of the medieval village you will walk up to the famous abbey. On the way, your guide will tell you some fascinating history and anecdotes. As you walk through those medieval streets, you will feel like you are traveling back in time. You will see dungeons that will give you a feeling of mystery, especially when you know that it was also used as a prison. Your tour will end with a fascinating visit of the Abbey. Certainly, Mont St Michel is one of the most interesting places someone can know and visit. This tour includes entry and visit to the abbey.