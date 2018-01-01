Welcome to Mont St-Michel
The bay around Mont St-Michel is famed for having Europe’s highest tidal variations; the difference between low and high tides – only about six hours apart – can reach an astonishing 15m. The Mont is only completely surrounded by the sea every month or two, when the tidal coefficient is above 100 and high tide is above 14m. Regardless of the time of year, the waters sweep in at an astonishing clip, said to be as fast as a galloping horse.
Skip the Line: Normandy Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey
Take the opportunity to visit the Abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel, whose construction started during the 10th century and which represented one of the main Christian pilgrimage sites from the 8th century to the 18th century. Observe its diverse architectural influences from West Roman empire, Roman and Gothic styles.The Abbey is composed of typical clerical and military buildings including the Abbey church, the cloister, the refectory, the monks' ambulatory and the gardens known since the 12th century as the "Merveille" - Marvel. The monument became a symbol of French national identity after resisting the attack of the English army during the 14th and 15th century and was officially listed as a historic monument in 1874. Thanks to a continuous restoration work, the site could get back to its former glory.In summer, the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey is best seen in all its splendor after sunset during the Night poetic route (not taking place Sundays)Please note: Free admission for 18-25 years old (EU nationals and regularised EU residents) Due to the "Vigipirate Plan", luggage larger than 55x35x20 will not be accepted inside the monument Unaccompanied tour with guide booklet available in: French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Polish, Korean
Walking Tour of Le Mont Saint-Michel
Meet your guide beneath the soaring towers of Mont Saint-Michel at a time depending on the low tide to begin your 3-hour walking tour. Widely considered among Normandy’s most important landmarks, Mont Saint-Michel is surrounded on all sides by beautiful coastal scenery. During your walking tour, cross the bay to Tombelaine Island and admire panoramic views over Mont-Saint-Michel from different angles. Along the way, listen as your guide brings the site’s colorful history to life. Traverse shallow rivers and soft ridges, and look out for sightings of native wildlife. After three hours on the sandy flats around Mont Saint-Michel, conclude your tour back at your original starting point.
Mobile Wifi in Mont Saint Michel
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Paris, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts (up to 10euros/MB depending on your country)You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your Wi-Fi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. You will be able to use Google Maps, your emails, mobile applications, Skype, stream video...At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see.Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
Private Walking Tour of Mont Saint Michel
Meet your guide at Mont-St-Michel to begin your private walking tour. Enter the village, and go exploring through its tiny historical streets for about 90 minutes. You'll hear about the history of Mont-St-Michel and its attractions like La Mère Poulard restaurant, plus learn from your guide about the village's surroundings in greater Normandy and Brittany. Afterward, take in the Bay of the Mont-St-Michel for about 30 minutes, and explore quiet places where you can enjoy a moment away from the crowds. Perhaps enjoy a picnic made of fresh local products, and/or visit the abbey at the top of the village (food and entrance fees are at your own expense).An experienced photographer, your guide gladly takes pictures of you on the tour and will send them to you afterward by email.
Private Mont Saint-Michel Family Walking Tour
Follow your private guide and listen what the old stones have to tell and if you have children your guide will find words to engage them. Mont Saint Michel probably dates back to the year 708, when legend has it that the Archangel Michael made an appearance and ordered a monastery to be built at the very top of this pointy island. For centuries to come, the island would be a strategic stronghold for the Bretons and French, not even conquered by the English during the Hundred Years’ War. Mont Saint-Michel was built in a strong rock that measures 84 meters tall. It is pure granite and so hard that it has resisted the passage of time. Its construction has changed many times through the centuries. From the Middle Ages until the 19th century, religious and military architecture styles have combined to make it unique to such an extent that some even consider it the Eighth Wonder of the World. From the entrance of the medieval village you will walk up to the famous abbey. On the way, your guide will tell you some fascinating history and anecdotes. As you walk through those medieval streets, you will feel like you are traveling back in time. You will see dungeons that will give you a feeling of mystery, especially when you know that it was also used as a prison. Your tour will end with a fascinating visit of the Abbey. Certainly, Mont St Michel is one of the most interesting places someone can know and visit. This tour includes entry and visit to the abbey.