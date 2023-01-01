Medieval Figeac

Enter the historic centre of Figeac at place Vival, where the tourist office occupies the Hôtel de la Monnaie, an arcaded 13th-century building where money was exchanged. Purchase the excellent leaflet Les Clefs de la Ville (€0.30) for a guide to Figeac’s medieval and Renaissance architecture.

Rue de Balène and rue Caviale have the best examples of 14th- and 15th-century houses, many with wooden galleries, timber frames and original stone carvings, while rue de Colomb has fine Renaissance hôtels particulier.

Place Champollion is in the heart of the historic quarter, and behind Musée Champollion, place des Écritures is surrounded by medieval buildings and features a modern art replica of the Rosetta Stone by Joseph Kosuth.