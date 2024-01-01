Collégiale Notre Dame

The Lot

The enormous 15th-century Collégiale Notre Dame has a never-completed bell tower and choir stalls, ornamented with a menagerie of comical and cheeky figures.

    Musée Toulouse-Lautrec

    29.68 MILES

    Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…

    Cathédrale Ste-Cécile

    29.73 MILES

    Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…

    Musée Champollion

    17.77 MILES

    This museum is named after Figeac-born Egyptologist and linguist Jean-François Champollion (1790–1832), whose efforts in deciphering the Rosetta Stone…

    Forteresse Royale de Najac

    9.78 MILES

    High on a hilltop 150m above a hairpin bend in the River Aveyron, Najac’s fortress looks as if it's fallen from the pages of a fairy tale: slender towers…

    Medieval Figeac

    17.76 MILES

    Enter the historic centre of Figeac at place Vival, where the tourist office occupies the Hôtel de la Monnaie, an arcaded 13th-century building where…

    Grotte du Pech Merle

    22.22 MILES

    Discovered in 1922, the 1200m-long Grotte de Pech Merle is one of the few decorated caves found around the Lot Valley. It has several wonderful galleries…

    Castle Ruins

    19.84 MILES

    Little remains of St-Cirq's fortress, witness to sieges during the Hundred Years War, the Wars of Religion and long before. The crumbling walls still…

    Église St-Sauveur

    17.65 MILES

    This soaring spot on the Compostela pilgrims’ trail, the 11th-century former Benedictine Abbey church, features the exquisite Notre-Dame-de-Pieté chapel,…

