The enormous 15th-century Collégiale Notre Dame has a never-completed bell tower and choir stalls, ornamented with a menagerie of comical and cheeky figures.
Collégiale Notre Dame
The Lot
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.68 MILES
Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
29.73 MILES
Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…
17.77 MILES
This museum is named after Figeac-born Egyptologist and linguist Jean-François Champollion (1790–1832), whose efforts in deciphering the Rosetta Stone…
9.78 MILES
High on a hilltop 150m above a hairpin bend in the River Aveyron, Najac’s fortress looks as if it's fallen from the pages of a fairy tale: slender towers…
17.76 MILES
Enter the historic centre of Figeac at place Vival, where the tourist office occupies the Hôtel de la Monnaie, an arcaded 13th-century building where…
22.22 MILES
Discovered in 1922, the 1200m-long Grotte de Pech Merle is one of the few decorated caves found around the Lot Valley. It has several wonderful galleries…
19.84 MILES
Little remains of St-Cirq's fortress, witness to sieges during the Hundred Years War, the Wars of Religion and long before. The crumbling walls still…
17.65 MILES
This soaring spot on the Compostela pilgrims’ trail, the 11th-century former Benedictine Abbey church, features the exquisite Notre-Dame-de-Pieté chapel,…
Nearby The Lot attractions
9.78 MILES
High on a hilltop 150m above a hairpin bend in the River Aveyron, Najac’s fortress looks as if it's fallen from the pages of a fairy tale: slender towers…
9.88 MILES
Two hundred metres below the Forteresse Royale de Najac is the austere 13th-century Église St-Jean, constructed and financed by local villagers on the…
17.65 MILES
This soaring spot on the Compostela pilgrims’ trail, the 11th-century former Benedictine Abbey church, features the exquisite Notre-Dame-de-Pieté chapel,…
17.76 MILES
Enter the historic centre of Figeac at place Vival, where the tourist office occupies the Hôtel de la Monnaie, an arcaded 13th-century building where…
17.77 MILES
This museum is named after Figeac-born Egyptologist and linguist Jean-François Champollion (1790–1832), whose efforts in deciphering the Rosetta Stone…
19.76 MILES
Eclectic collection of French furniture, African and Chinese art, and rotating exhibitions. Delightful garden.
19.8 MILES
The belfry and accompanying turret of this simple 16th-century church, dedicated to Saint Cyr, rise above the village.
19.84 MILES
Little remains of St-Cirq's fortress, witness to sieges during the Hundred Years War, the Wars of Religion and long before. The crumbling walls still…