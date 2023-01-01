La Roque d'Autoire

Feeling energetic? The return walking loop from Autoire's waterfall (around 1km) passes by a spur trail that climbs another kilometre up to the base of the limestone cliffs, where you'll find the ruins of a 12th-century fortification. Occupied during the Hundred Years War, it's also known as the Château des Anglais. More impressive than the ruins are the fabulous panoramas from this perch – the trail continues along the cliffs in both directions, providing a bird's-eye view of both the waterfall and Autoire.