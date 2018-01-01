Welcome to Corte
Secretive. Inward looking. Staunchly Corsican. In many ways, the mountain town of Corte feels different from other Corsican cities. This is the heart and soul of Corsica. It has been at the centre of the island’s fortunes since Pascal Paoli made it the capital of his short-lived Corsican republic in 1755, and it remains a nationalist stronghold. It is also Corsica's only university town, with a youthful energy that sets it apart. In summer it’s a popular base for those eager to canyon, hike, rock climb and mountain bike in the nearby Restonica and Tavignano valleys.
Top experiences in Corte
Corte activities
4 Hour Canyoning in the island of Corsica : The Canyon of Verghellu
Level: average, (it can be adapted to the level of the group). Open to children from 10 years (30kg). Appointment: Eiffel bridge, between Vivario and Venaco at 9 am or 2 pmDispersion: around 1 pm or 6 pm (it depends on the number of persons and the level of the group) Duration of the activity: 4 Hour to half day Prior to canyoning: 20 minutes of hiking before activity.Training: by a monitor of canyoning holder of a State diploma (1 monitor for 12 persons maximum)Description: After a little presentation of the material, you will go down this fun canyon. Program: jumps in bowls of clear water, skids on natural slides, swimming and abseiling...