Welcome to Corte

Secretive. Inward looking. Staunchly Corsican. In many ways, the mountain town of Corte feels different from other Corsican cities. This is the heart and soul of Corsica. It has been at the centre of the island’s fortunes since Pascal Paoli made it the capital of his short-lived Corsican republic in 1755, and it remains a nationalist stronghold. It is also Corsica's only university town, with a youthful energy that sets it apart. In summer it’s a popular base for those eager to canyon, hike, rock climb and mountain bike in the nearby Restonica and Tavignano valleys.