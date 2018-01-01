Welcome to Ajaccio
The spectre of Corsica’s general looms over Ajaccio. Napoléon Bonaparte was born here in 1769, and the city is dotted with sites relating to the diminutive dictator, from his childhood home to seafront statues, museums and street names.
Cagliari: Amazing Corsica, French Island Private Tour
Live a unique and fascinating experience traveling through the sardinian country side towards the french island. Departing from Cagliari we will travel for about 4 hours to reach the port of Santa Teresa where we will get the ferry to Corsica Island. We will spend one night in Bonifacio and one night in Ajaccio before we come back to Sardinia. Discover Ajaccio, the Napoleon's home town, visit Napolen's house, have fun by the Ajaccio Casino, enjoy the french omelette and all the corsican culture, visit the little town of Bonifacio, walk through the little charming streets of the historical center. Your local guide will be keen to make the tour as personal as possible. He will assist you with his expertise and recall interesting anecdotes for you before come back to your hotel.
7 Days Gran Tour Sardinia and Corsica
Day 1 Genoa or Rome - overnight on boardExcursion in the sorroundings of Genoa or Rome depending on your choice. Night ferry to Olbia.Day 2 Olbia - Palau - Maddalena and CapreraTransfer to Palau for check in. Afterrnoon visiting the wonderful islands of Maddalena and Caprera. Overnight.Day 3 - Costa Smeralda (B)After breakfast, a full day excursion to one of the symbol of the island, centre of luxury and amazing beaches and villages.Day 4 - Stintino - Capo Caccia - Alghero (B)After breakfast, across the north of Sardinia, visit of Stintino and its bay, Capo Caccia and its amazing views and Alghero, beautiful sea resort sorrounded by old wall.Day 5 - Castelsardo - Santa Teresa - Bonifacio (B)After breakfast, departure to Castelsardo, fortified town of the Genoese and Santa Teresa, just in front of Corsica Coast. In one hour aprox. corss of Bonifacio Channel and arrival to Corsica, visit of the city and overnight.Day 6 Bonifacio - Ajaccio - Corte - Bastia (B)Across all the French island, visit of its capital, Ajaccio, where Napoleon Bonaparte was born, Corte, the old capital in the inner and wilder side of Corisca and Bastia, on the top.Day 7 Bastia - return to Genoa or Roma (B)In the morning, visit of the city. Then, transfer to the port and return to Genoa or Roma (via Livorno). Option to Roma could be possibly by train.
4 Hour of Canyoning in Corsica Richiusa Canyon
The Richiusa Gorge.Level: average, (it can be adapted to the level of the group) – Open to children from 10 years. Appointment: Bocognano village (40 min far from Ajaccio or Corte) in front of the fountain.Dispersion: around 1pm (it depends on the number of persons and the level of the group) Approach march: 50 minutes of hiking before activity. Training: by a monitor of canyoning, holder of a State diploma (1 monitor for 12 persons maximum) Description: After a little presentation of the material, you will go down this play canyon. Programme: Jumps in a clear water, skids on natural slides, swim and abseiling in a magical setting ...