7 Days Gran Tour Sardinia and Corsica

Day 1 Genoa or Rome - overnight on boardExcursion in the sorroundings of Genoa or Rome depending on your choice. Night ferry to Olbia.Day 2 Olbia - Palau - Maddalena and CapreraTransfer to Palau for check in. Afterrnoon visiting the wonderful islands of Maddalena and Caprera. Overnight.Day 3 - Costa Smeralda (B)After breakfast, a full day excursion to one of the symbol of the island, centre of luxury and amazing beaches and villages.Day 4 - Stintino - Capo Caccia - Alghero (B)After breakfast, across the north of Sardinia, visit of Stintino and its bay, Capo Caccia and its amazing views and Alghero, beautiful sea resort sorrounded by old wall.Day 5 - Castelsardo - Santa Teresa - Bonifacio (B)After breakfast, departure to Castelsardo, fortified town of the Genoese and Santa Teresa, just in front of Corsica Coast. In one hour aprox. corss of Bonifacio Channel and arrival to Corsica, visit of the city and overnight.Day 6 Bonifacio - Ajaccio - Corte - Bastia (B)Across all the French island, visit of its capital, Ajaccio, where Napoleon Bonaparte was born, Corte, the old capital in the inner and wilder side of Corisca and Bastia, on the top.Day 7 Bastia - return to Genoa or Roma (B)In the morning, visit of the city. Then, transfer to the port and return to Genoa or Roma (via Livorno). Option to Roma could be possibly by train.